Trofense vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Taca de Portugal 2021-22 

Liga Portugal 2 side Trofense will host Primeira Liga giants Benfica in the third round of the Taca de Portugal on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Nacional in league action before the international break. Bryan Rochez scored a goal in either half to guide the visitors to all three points.

Benfica suffered a shock defeat to Portimonense on home turf. Lucas Possignolo scored the match-winner midway through the second half.

A place in the fourth round of the tournament is on offer for the winner of this tie and they will each give their all to attain victory.

Trofense vs Benfica Head-to-Head

The two sides last met in the 2008-09 Primeira Liga campaign, with Trofense winning the home leg 2-0 while the second leg ended in a 2-2 draw.

The hosts secured their spot in this round with a 3-1 extra-time away victory over Pevidem last month. Benfica's status as a top-flight team saw them receive a bye to this stage.

Trofense's defeat before the international break halted a four-game unbeaten run. Benfica were undefeated since May in all competitions prior to their shock defeat to Portimonense.

Trofense form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-D-W

Benfica form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Trofense vs Benfica Team News

Trofense

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Benfica

The capital side have Haris Seferovic sidelined due to injury. Valentino Lazaro has almost fully recovered from his injury but this game might be too soon for him. However, manager Jorge Jesus could hand his regulars a rest to give opportunities to fringe players.

Nicolas Otamendi is currently disputing the FIFA World Cup qualifiers with Argentina.

Injuries: Haris Seferovic

Doubtful: Valentino Lazaro

Unavailable: Nicolas Otamendi

Suspension: None

Trofense vs Benfica Predicted XI

Trofense Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rogerio Santos (GK); Simao Martins, Joao Faria, Ange Mutsinzi; Tiago Andre, Vasco Rocha, Matheus Pains, Daniel Liberal; Bruno Almeida, Bruno Moreira, Mohamed Achouri

Benfica Predicted XI (3-4-3): Helton Leite (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Andre Almeida, Lucas Verissimo; Alejandro Grimaldo, Gil Dias, Nemanja Radonjic, Joao Mario; Roman Yaremchuk, Goncalo Ramos, Adel Taarabt

Trofense vs Benfica Prediction

Despite being likely to field a weakened team, Benfica should still have too much in their armory for their hosts.

Their defeat before the international break also gives them added impetus to get back to winning ways and we are backing the Eagles to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Trofense 0-3 Benfica

Edited by Shardul Sant