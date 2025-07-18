Tromso vs Bryne FK Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Tromso will host Bryne FK at Alfheim on Sunday in the 14th round of the 2025 Norwegian Eliteserien campaign. The hosts will be looking to continue their outstanding form and move closer to the top of the table.
Tromso picked up their eighth consecutive league victory in dramatic form through Leo Cornic’s 96th-minute winner as their meeting with Stromsgodset last time out ended 3-2. The Boys had a tough start to the season, picking up only four of the first 15 points obtainable, but have since hit unstoppable form that puts them only eight points behind league leaders Viking despite having played three games less.
Bryne are also on an unbeaten streak of their own, with last weekend's narrow 1-0 win over Valerenga making it seven league games without a loss for the visitors. The Jærens Super Team lost four of their opening five games and are in 10th place on the league table, but will hope to push higher up the table in the coming weeks and extend their unbeaten run even further.
Tromso vs Bryne FK Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This weekend's meeting will mark the 17th edition of this fixture. Tromso have won seven of the previous matchups, one ended in a draw, and Bryne have won the remaining eight.
- Sunday's game will mark the first meeting between the sides since the 2013-2014 season.
- The hosts scored eight goals across the last five editions of this fixture but conceded 11 goals in those games.
- Tromso have scored 24 goals and conceded 17 in the league so far after 13 games played. Only Viking (40), Bodø/Glimt (28) and Brann (27) have scored more; and only Bodø/Glimt (11), Sarpsborg 08 (12) and Rosenborg (14) have conceded fewer in the Norwegian top flight.
Tromso vs Bryne FK Prediction
The Boys are favorites going into the weekend courtesy of their stellar form, home advantage and stronger offensive record.
Bryne will rely on their impressive unbeaten streak to get a result, but will need to be at their best to get anything against one of the league’s better sides.
Prediction: Tromso 2-1 Bryne FK
Tromso vs Bryne FK Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Tromso to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last eight league games have featured more than 2.5 goals scored)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the visitors' last six games)