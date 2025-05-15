Tromso vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | May 16th 2025

Tromso will invite Bodo/Glimt to Alfheim Stadion in the Eliteserien on Friday. The hosts have two wins from six games and are 10th in the standings with seven points. Bodo have played four games and are seventh in the league table with 10 points.

The Boys returned to winning ways after three games last week, recording a 3-1 away triumph over KFUM. Vetle Skjærvik had equalized in the fifth minute, while substitutes Ieltsin Jerónimo Semedo Camões and Kent-Are Antonsen scored twice in stoppage time to help them register a comeback win.

The visitors are unbeaten in their four league games thus far, recording three wins. They last met KFUM in the league in April and registered a 3-0 home win. They have lost their last three games across all competitions, and after losing 5-1 on aggregate to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League semifinal, they lost 1-0 to Aalesund in the Norwegian Cup.

Tromso vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 50 times in all competitions since 1993. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a 20-19 lead in wins, and 11 games ending in draws.

Bodo were unbeaten in two league meetings against the hosts last season, recording a home win and playing out a draw in the reverse fixture. Notably, they kept clean sheets in both games.

Bodo are unbeaten in their last five Eliteserien away games, recording two wins while keeping three clean sheets.

Tromso have suffered three consecutive defeats at home, failing to score in the last two games.

Nine of the last 12 meetings between the two teams across all competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Tromso vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Gutan registered their first league win since March last week and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they have won just one of their last five meetings against Bodo, suffering three defeats. They have lost their last two home games, conceding four goals while scoring twice.

Superlaget have lost their three games in May thus far and will look to bounce back here. They have won five of their last six league games while keeping four clean sheets, and should be able to produce a good performance here.

Considering the recent league record of the two teams and the visitors' dominance in this fixture, we back Bodo to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Tromso 1-2 Bodo/Glimt

Tromso vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

