Tromso vs Fredrikstad Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Tromso and Fredrikstad will trade tackles in an Eliteserien matchday 16 clash on Saturday (August 2nd). The game will be played at Romssa Arena.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-1 thrashing away to Rosenborg. They were two goals down at the break thanks to Dino Islamovic's brace. The 31-year-old stepped it up a notch in the second half, scoring another brace to ensure he scored all four goals for the hosts. Daniel Braut stepped off the bench to score a consolation strike for the visitors as they ended the game with 10 men.

Ad

Trending

Fredrikstad, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-2 home win over Stromsgodset. They were 2-1 up at halftime, with Alie Conteh's early own goal giving them the lead while Sondre Sorlokk restored their lead after Johan Bakke equalized. Kreshnik Krasniqi scored a second equalizer for the visitors, but Emil Holten stepped off the bench to score a late match-winner.

The victory left them in seventh spot in the standings, having garnered 25 points from 17 games. Tromso are third on 31 points.

Ad

Tromso vs Fredrikstad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tromso have 12 wins from the last 21 head-to-head games. Fredrikstad were victorious eight times while one game was drawn.

Their most recent clash came in June 2026 when Tromso claimed a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

The last seven head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Fredrikstad's last five league games have seen both sides score.

Five of Tromso's last seven league games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Eight of Tromso's last nine home games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Ad

Tromso vs Fredrikstad Prediction

Tromso are flying high and are in the race for European qualification. They are not entirely out of the title race either, as they sit eight points behind league leaders Viking with three games in hand.

Fredrikstad are winless in their last five away games across all competitions and have lost on each of their last five visits to this ground.

Tromso have won their last four home games on the bounce. We are backing this trend to continue with a narrow victory for Tromso.

Ad

Prediction: Tromso 2-1 Fredrikstad

Tromso vs Fredrikstad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Tromso to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More