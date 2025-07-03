Tromso vs Molde FK Prediction and Betting Tips | July 5th 2025

The action continues in round 12 of the Norwegian Eliteserien as Tromso and Molde FK lock horns at the Alfheim Stadium on Saturday. Jorgen Vik’s men will be looking to get one over the visiting side, having lost both home and away meetings in the league last season.

Ieltsin Camoes’ ninth-minute strike was enough to hand Tromso a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Fredrikstad at the Fredrikstad Stadion last Sunday.

Vik’s side have now won six games on the trot in the Eliteserien, scoring 12 goals and conceding four, having failed to win the four games preceding this run.

This upturn in form has seen Tromso surge into fourth place in the league table with 22 points from 11 matches, one point off third-placed Rosenborg.

Molde, on the other hand, continue to struggle for results in the bottom half of the table as they fell to a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of KFUM Oslo last time out.

Per Mathias Hogmo’s men have now lost six of their most recent eight games across all competitions, including a 4-3 defeat against Kristiansund in the fourth round of the NM Cup on May 21.

Molde have picked up 14 points from their 12 Eliteserien matches so far to sit 10th in the standings, level on points with 11th-placed Valerenga.

Tromso vs Molde FK Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Molde hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 24 of the last 46 meetings between the two teams.

Tromso have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Molde have lost just one of their last eight away matches across all competitions while picking up six wins and one draw since the second week of April.

Tromso are unbeaten in nine of their most recent 11 home games in the league, claiming five wins and four draws since July 2024.

Tromso vs Molde FK Prediction

The last 10 meetings between Tromso and Molde have produced a combined 41 goals and we anticipate another goal-fest at the Alfheim Stadium on Saturday.

Home advantage gives Tromso an extra edge here and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Tromso 3-2 Molde FK

Tromso vs Molde FK Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tromso to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in 13 of their last 15 encounters)

