Tromso vs Rosenborg Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2023

Tromso will welcome Rosenborg to Romssa Arena in Eliteserien on Sunday.

Tromso vs Rosenborg Preview

After four straight victories in the Norwegian top flight, the hosts suffered a crash last weekend, losing to Sarpsborg 4-0 on the road. However, they remain one of the brightest teams this season after 19 rounds of matches. Tromso sit third with 39 points, five behind Bodø/Glimt (44) and Viking (44).

Gutan have been making the headlines in Norway since the start of the season, with some pundits describing the team as “ambitious”. They are playing their sixth season in Eliteserien since their debut in 2017 and are yet to win the title. They lost 2-1 against Rosenborg in their last clash but won their previous home game 3-2.

Rosenborg are stuck in mid-table with 10 matches left to conclude the campaign. They have won eight games and drawn four out of 20, which leaves them in the eighth spot with 28 points, 11 behind Tromso. Caretaker coach Svein Maalen is under pressure to put a positive spin on their campaign before it is too late.

Troillongan finished third last season and participated in the ongoing Europa Conference League, reaching the third qualifying round. They hold the record for the most Eliteserien titles (26), but their last success dates back to 2018. Rosenborg have lost their last two away matches and will hope to avoid a third defeat.

Tromso vs Rosenborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tromso have won once, drawn once, and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Rosenborg.

Tromso have won thrice and lost twice in their last five home games against Rosenborg.

Tromso have won four times and drawn once in their last five home matches.

Rosenborg have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Tromso have won four times and lost once in their last five matches while Rosenborg have won thrice and lost twice.

Tromso vs Rosenborg Prediction

Midfielder Vegard Erlien has been Tromso’s brightest spot, scoring eight times, while Yaw Painstil and Jakob Romsaas have contributed four goals each. Key midfielder Lasse Nilsen is out with a leg injury but Tromso are expected to cope thanks to their bench strength.

Rosenborg will miss the services of three influential players, including captain Markus Henriksen due to injury. But Ole Saeter (four goals), Carlo Holse, and Sverre Nypan (three goals each) are expected to take care of business.

Tromso come into the game as favourites based on form, momentum, and home advantage.

Prediction: Tromso 2-1 Rosenborg

Tromso vs Rosenborg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Tromso to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Tromso to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Rosenborg to score - Yes