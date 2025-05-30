Tromso vs Valerenga Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025 

Tromso and Valerenga battle for three points in an Eliteserien mtchday nine clash on Saturday at the Romssa Arena.
The hosts will look to build on their 1-0 win at Sarpsborg 08 last weekend. Ielstin Camoes' 74th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Valerenga, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 win at KFUM Oslo. KFUM were reduced to 10 men when Simen Hestnes was sent off five minutes before the break befre Filip Thorvaldsen settled the contest in the 65th minute.
The victory left De kongeblå in 11th spot in the standings, with 11 points from nine games, while Tromso are seventh with 13 points.
Tromso vs Valerenga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Valerenga have 23 wins from their last 60 head-to-head games with Tromso, losing 18.
- One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in March 2024 when Valerenga advanced with a 1-0 home win after extra time in the NM Cup.
- Eight of their last nine head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.
- Six of Tromso's last seven games across competitions to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.
- Four of Valerenga's last five league games have been level at the break.
- Five of Tromso's last seven home games have produced less than three goals.
Tromso vs Valerenga Prediction
Tromso are winless in five head-to-head games, losing two. However, they will be confident of ending that run here, having won their last three. Their games tend to be cagey affairs, with their last five in front of their fans being decided by a goal.
Valerenga have been better on their travels than at home, with seven of their 11 points coming in games on the roaad. They returned to the top flight at the first time of asking, winning the OBOS-Ligaen at a canter last term. The Royal Blue will be keen to avoid relegation and hold a five-point advantage over the bottom three, having played a game more.
Nevertheless, expect Tromso to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: Tromso 1-0 Valerenga
Tromso vs Valerenga Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Tromso to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals