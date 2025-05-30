Tromso vs Valerenga Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31, 2025 

Tromso and Valerenga battle for three points in an Eliteserien mtchday nine clash on Saturday at the Romssa Arena.

The hosts will look to build on their 1-0 win at Sarpsborg 08 last weekend. Ielstin Camoes' 74th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Valerenga, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 win at KFUM Oslo. KFUM were reduced to 10 men when Simen Hestnes was sent off five minutes before the break befre Filip Thorvaldsen settled the contest in the 65th minute.

The victory left De kongeblå in 11th spot in the standings, with 11 points from nine games, while Tromso are seventh with 13 points.

Tromso vs Valerenga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Valerenga have 23 wins from their last 60 head-to-head games with Tromso, losing 18.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in March 2024 when Valerenga advanced with a 1-0 home win after extra time in the NM Cup.

Eight of their last nine head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Six of Tromso's last seven games across competitions to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.

Four of Valerenga's last five league games have been level at the break.

Five of Tromso's last seven home games have produced less than three goals.

Tromso vs Valerenga Prediction

Tromso are winless in five head-to-head games, losing two. However, they will be confident of ending that run here, having won their last three. Their games tend to be cagey affairs, with their last five in front of their fans being decided by a goal.

Valerenga have been better on their travels than at home, with seven of their 11 points coming in games on the roaad. They returned to the top flight at the first time of asking, winning the OBOS-Ligaen at a canter last term. The Royal Blue will be keen to avoid relegation and hold a five-point advantage over the bottom three, having played a game more.

Nevertheless, expect Tromso to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Tromso 1-0 Valerenga

Tromso vs Valerenga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Tromso to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More