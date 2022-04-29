5 Top Teams that could end up Trophyless this Season

Going trophyless usually affects your club's ratings and, at times, attracts mockery from a rival fan base. To avoid this from happening, top clubs invest in their teams by hiring experienced managers and also signing world-class players to compete for major trophies.

But even with this, some clubs still end up having a trophyless season. Most of the time, due to injuries, signing the wrong players or because of poor tactical decisions of the manager. When this happens, the manager is the one who usually takes the fall and collective disappointment becomes the theme for the stakeholders of the club.

Without wasting any more time, let's take a look at the top five teams who will be going trophyless this season.

#5 Borussia Dortmund

FC Bayern München v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Marco Rose's first season in charge as Borussia Dortmund manager has not quite gone according to plan as he is set to finish this season trophyless.

They might be the most talented team in world football today. However, they were however not in their best form as they crashed out of all the major competitions they were in this season.

Dortmund crashed out of the Champions League and Europa League and instead of stopping there, they also lost the Super Cup and DFB Pokal.

Their last hope of winning a trophy this season was if they could maintain their grip on the Bundesliga title. Unfortunately, they lost the title to Bayern Munich once again.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

For Tottenham Hotspur fans, it has been a while since they saw their team lift any major trophy. Despite having sharshooter Harry Kane and a world class coach in Antonio Conte, it hasn't quite clicked for them in that aspect.

To end their trophy drought this season, former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, Nuno Espírito Santo, was tasked with this huge responsibility. However, after a few games in charge, it became clear he wasn’t the one for the job.

He was sacked halfway into the season after a series of poor performances. Antonio Conte was then appointed as his replacement.

Having crashed out of the UEFA Europa Conference League, FA Cup and EFL Cup, Tottenham's trophyless run will continue once again this season.

With 22 points behind the league leaders, Conte's job is now to achieve a top-four finish with the team this season.

#3 Arsenal

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

Arsenal had one of the biggest transfer windows in the club's history last summer. Mikel Arteta spent about £126 million to booster his squad by adding some fresh legs.

Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Martin Odegaard, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ben White and Nuno Tavares were the six players signed by Arteta in the summer.

Considering that they were one of the highest-spending teams in the transfer window last summer, many expected them to lift at least one trophy this season.

Having crashed out of the FA Cup and EFL Cup and being 20 points behind the league leaders, it's quite certain that Arsenal will be finishing trophyless this season.

#2 Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - La Liga Santander

Having lost one of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, Barcelona were predicted to have a tough season. however, no one imagined that they would be having a trophyless season.

After having a poor start to the post Messi era, Ronald Koeman was sacked and Xavi was appointed as the new manager.

But even with the arrivals of new players like Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traoré and Dani Alves, them winning a trophy for Barcelona seems impossible this season.

They've crashed out of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and Copa del Rey. They also lost the Super Cup to Real Madrid and are currently 15 points behind the league leaders with just five games left to play.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



Report | #BBCFootball The loss to Rayo Vallecano means Barcelona have suffered a third home defeat in a row for the first time in a single season 🤯Report The loss to Rayo Vallecano means Barcelona have suffered a third home defeat in a row for the first time in a single season 🤯Report 👇 | #BBCFootball

Barcelona have done everything right since replacing their underperforming manager with Xavi. With the addition of new signings into the team, it's quite unfair that they would still end up trophyless despite all the investment made.

#1 Manchester United

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

With the return of Cristiano Ronaldo and the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, Manchester United looked like a team capable of ending their title drought at the club. That's however not the case as they're currently hoping for a top four finish.

United, who finished second last season in the Premier League, had the chance to win the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and the Premier League. Unfortunately for them, they blew up their chances of lifting any silverware by crashing out of these competitions.

Their poor performance led to the sacking of their former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan As I’ve said all season, @Cristiano is not the problem at Manchester United. The problem is the rest of the team aren’t as good, hungry, or dedicated to winning as him. As I’ve said all season, @Cristiano is not the problem at Manchester United. The problem is the rest of the team aren’t as good, hungry, or dedicated to winning as him. 🐐 https://t.co/mPnlmCPClP

Ralf Rangnick, who was appointed as interim manager, will be hoping for a miracle to even achieve a top-four finish this season.

