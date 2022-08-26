Troyes vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | August 28th 2022

Sunday sees Troyes play host to Angers in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de I’Aube.

Both of these sides have made poor starts to their 2022-23 campaigns, with the hosts rock bottom and Angers only a few spots above them in 17th place.

So can either side pick up their first victory of the season this weekend?

Troyes vs Angers Head-to-Head

After finishing in a respectable 15th place in their first season back in Ligue 1 in the 2021-22 campaign, Troyes have made an appalling start to the new campaign and currently sit at the very bottom of the table.

Not only have they lost all three of their opening games, but they’ve also conceded a total of 10 goals, which is worrying considering they have only faced one side – Lyon – who finished in the top half last season.

Troyes have picked up just one victory in their last 11 Ligue 1 games, defeating Lille 3-0 back on May 1.

Angers, meanwhile, drew their opening two matches before falling to a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Brest last weekend. While their defense has been tighter than their hosts’ this weekend, they have only managed three goals of their own thus far.

Like Troyes, Angers’ woes date back to the end of the 2021-22 campaign, as they won just two of their last nine games last season, and ended up slipping into 14th place due to this bad run.

Last season, Angers came out on top against Troyes, winning 2-1 in their home match against them and securing a 1-1 draw at the Stade de I’Aube.

Troyes form guide: L-L-L

Angers form guide: D-D-L

Troyes vs Angers Team News

Troyes

Two players are out for Troyes, who almost have a full-strength squad to call upon.

Injured: Andreas Bruus, Abdu Conte

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Angers

Only one player will be missing for Angers, as Halid Sabanovic is suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Halid Sabanovic

Troyes vs Angers Predicted XI

Troyes predicted XI (3-4-3): Gauthier Gallon, Jackson Porozo, Erik Palmer-Brown, Yoann Salmier, Thierno Balde, Rominigue Kouame, Florian Tardieu, Yasser Larouci, Mama Balde, Ike Ugbo, Xavier Chavalerin

Angers predicted XI (4-3-3): Paul Bernardoni, Abdoulaye Bamba, Miha Blazic, Cedric Hountondji, Souleyman Doumbia, Azzedine Ounahi, Nabil Bentaleb, Batista Mendy, Adrien Hunou, Lois Diony, Sofiane Boufal

Troyes vs Angers Prediction

With Troyes being in absolutely diabolical form right now, it’s hard to see them picking up a win from anywhere unless they can turn things around dramatically.

Most notably, their defense has looked very porous thus far, as they’ve already conceded ten goals, and while Angers have not been free-scoring, they should come into this one with plenty of hope.

Therefore, an away win is the prediction.

Prediction: Troyes 1-2 Angers

