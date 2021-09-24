Troyes vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees a Ligue 1 showdown between newly-promoted Troyes and Angers at the Stade de L’Aube.

Troyes will be looking for just their second win in this game, and will be hoping to move up from 17th place, while Angers will hope for their first win since August.

So will the newly-promoted side come out on top here or will Angers pick up their fourth win?

Newly-promoted Troyes have largely struggled for traction since arriving in Ligue 1 this season. They’ve won just one match, beating current bottom side Metz in early September and have already suffered four defeats, with the most recent coming against Lyon.

And worryingly, Troyes have only scored seven goals thus far, the joint-least of any side in Ligue 1 right now.

Angers, meanwhile, are still flying high in third place in Ligue 1 thanks to their excellent start. They've won three of their first four games and their only loss thus far came at the hands of Nantes last weekend.

However, they rebounded this week with a solid 0-0 draw against Marseille, and their total of six goals conceded gives them one of Ligue 1’s toughest defenses.

Troyes vs Angers Head-to-Head

The two sides have not faced off competitively since 2018, when Angers defeated Troyes 3-1. They have a perfectly even winning record with eight victories apiece in 21 games played with five games ending all square.

Troyes form guide: L-D-W-L-D

Angers form guide: D-L-D-W-D

Troyes vs Angers Team News

Troyes

Troyes currently have four players who are doubtful for this game, although they should all be back by the end of the month.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Yoann Salmier, Metinho, Yasser Larouci, Hyun-Jun Suk

Suspended: None

Angers

Angers are in an excellent position at the minute, with only midfielder Zinedine Khaled being out with injury.

Injured: Zinedine Khaled

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Troyes vs Angers Predicted XI

Troyes predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gauthier Gallon, Karim Azamoum, Jimmy Giraudon, Oualid El Hajjam, Issa Kabore, Rominigue Kouame, Xavier Chavalerin, Giulian Biancone, Yoann Touzghar, Mama Balde, Renaud Ripart

Angers predicted XI (3-4-3): Paul Bernardoni, Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore, Romain Thomas, Jimmy Cabot, Batista Mendy, Pierrick Capelle, Souleyman Doumbia, Stephane Bahoken, Angelo Fulgini, Sofiane Boufal

Troyes vs Angers Prediction

This one looks like a tricky game for Troyes, and not just because of Angers’ current lofty league position.

Angers have got one of the tightest defenses in Ligue 1, and when you consider Troyes’ struggles in front of goal, it’s hard to imagine them breaking the visitors down.

On the flip side, Angers should have enough firepower to give Troyes real issues – meaning the prediction here is an away win.

Prediction: Troyes 0-2 Angers

