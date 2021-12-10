Troyes vs Bordeaux prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Troyes face off against Bordeaux at the Stade de I’Aube in a Ligue 1 match.

Newly-promoted Troyes are currently sitting in 15th place in the table, while Bordeaux are two spots below them in 17th.

Can one of these struggling teams pick up a much-needed victory this weekend?

Troyes vs Bordeaux Head-to-Head

Newly-promoted Troyes have not found life in Ligue 1 easy by any means thus far in the campaign.

They have won just once in their last six games, with four defeats coming in the same sequence, including a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Lille last weekend.

Despite conceding fewer goals than some of their fellow strugglers, Troyes have been painfully profligate in front of goal, scoring just 16 thus far in the campaign.

Bordeaux have scored 10 more goals than Troyes thus far, but despite this, their appalling defensive record has dragged them down the table, putting them one spot above the drop zone.

Vladimir Petkovic’s side have somehow conceded 39 goals so far in the 2021-22 campaign, two more than the next worst defense.

They have also won just once in their past 11 games, picking up a 3-2 win over Reims back on 31 October. But since then, they have continued to leak goals, the low point being a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Strasbourg.

The last time these sides faced off in a competitive game was January 2018, which saw Bordeaux run out 0-1 winners. Troyes have not defeated Bordeaux since May 2013.

Troyes form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Bordeaux form guide: L-D-L-L-D

ESTAC Troyes @estac_officiel

Du sérieux, de l’application et de la bonne humeur à l’entraînement aujourd’hui ! 🛠

Le groupe prépare la réception de Bordeaux dimanche au SDA ! 🎯

#training Les gagnants du jour ! 💯🥇Du sérieux, de l’application et de la bonne humeur à l’entraînement aujourd’hui ! 🛠Le groupe prépare la réception de Bordeaux dimanche au SDA ! 🎯 #TeamEstac 🔵⚪️ Les gagnants du jour ! 💯🥇Du sérieux, de l’application et de la bonne humeur à l’entraînement aujourd’hui ! 🛠 Le groupe prépare la réception de Bordeaux dimanche au SDA ! 🎯 #training #TeamEstac 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/fkRxPNy1rt

Troyes vs Bordeaux Team News

Troyes

Troyes still have a lot of injury issues to contend with, with five players doubtful for this game and midfielder Karim Azamoum definitely ruled out.

Injured: Karim Azamoum

Doubtful: Adil Rami, Brandon Domingues, Yasser Larouci, Philippe Sandler, Metinho

Suspended: None

Bordeaux

Three of Bordeaux’s defenders are likely to miss out on this game, including former Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny.

Injured: Paul Baysse

Doubtful: Abdel Medioub, Laurent Koscielny

Suspended: None

FC Girondins de Bordeaux @girondins 📽 Vladimir Petković évoque la mise au vert avant @estac_officiel , l'envie de créer une dynamique différente et de resserrer les liens du groupe. Tous focus avant ce match important 👊 📽 Vladimir Petković évoque la mise au vert avant @estac_officiel, l'envie de créer une dynamique différente et de resserrer les liens du groupe. Tous focus avant ce match important 👊 https://t.co/yQgwS2MVTK

Troyes vs Bordeaux Predicted XI

Troyes predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Gauthier Gallon, Oualid El Hajjam, Jimmy Giraudon, Yoann Salmier, Giulian Biancone, Rominigue Kouame, Florian Tardieu, Xavier Chavalerin, Mama Balde, Tristan Dingome, Renaud Ripart

Bordeaux predicted XI (4-4-2): Benoit Costil, Enock Kwateng, Mexer, Stian Gregersen, Ricardo Mangas, Alberth Elis, Tom Lacoux, Jean Onana, Remi Oudin, Yacine Adli, Hwang Ui-Jo

Troyes vs Bordeaux Prediction

Troyes have not been in great form recently, but this game could be a good chance for them to get some points on the board.

Bordeaux’s defense is simply looking paperweight right now, and while Troyes have struggled in front of goal, they may well have more success in this clash.

With that considered, the prediction is a home win.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Troyes 2-1 Bordeaux

Edited by Peter P