Troyes vs Brest prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Troyes host Brest at the Stade de l'Aube in Ligue 1 on Wednesday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Troyes are currently 17th in the league, one point off the relegation zone. Laurent Batlles side have been woeful of late, having won only two of their last 10 games across all competitions. They hope to turn things around with a win against Brest.

Brest, on the other hand, are currently 12th in the table, four points off the top five. Michel der Zakarian's side have been in good form of late, having lost only one of their last 10 games across all competitions. They will look to take that momentum into the game against Troyes on Wednesday.

ESTAC Troyes @estac_officiel

#ESTACSB29 🎥 Les mots du coach Batlles ce matin lors du point presse d’avant-match, à l’avant-veille de la réception de Brest, dans le cadre de la J19 de @Ligue1UberEats ! 🗓 #TeamEstac 🔵⚪️ 🎥 Les mots du coach Batlles ce matin lors du point presse d’avant-match, à l’avant-veille de la réception de Brest, dans le cadre de la J19 de @Ligue1UberEats ! 🗓#ESTACSB29 #TeamEstac 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/srLn2kkqd5

This will be a great opportunity for Brest to climb up the table with a win against Troyes.

Troyes vs Brest Head-to-Head

Brest have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Troyes winning only one.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in January 2019. Bryan Mbuemo canceled out Mattias Autret's opener to make sure the spoils were shared on the night.

Troyes Form Guide: L-W-L-L-D

Brest Form Guide: W-W-W-L-D

Troyes vs Brest Team News

Troyes

Troyes will be boosted by the return of Adil Rami and Brandon Domingues from injury. However, Philippe Sandler, Karim Azamoum and Metinho are all still out injured.

Injured: Philippe Sandler, Karim Azamoum, Metinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brest

Brest have no new injury worries following their win against Dinan-Lehon last time out. Romain Del Castillo and Sebastien Cibois are both still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Romain Del Castillo, Sebastien Cibois

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Troyes vs Brest Predicted XI

Stade Brestois 29 @SB29 #ESTACSB29 💬 M. Der Zakarian : "Il n'y a pas si longtemps, l' @estac_officiel avait 8 points d'avance sur nous. À nous d'essayer de maintenir l'écart qui est en notre faveur maintenant. J'ai l'ambition d'aller gagner là-bas et si l'on ne peut pas, au moins un match nul". #ESTACSB29 💬 M. Der Zakarian : "Il n'y a pas si longtemps, l'@estac_officiel avait 8 points d'avance sur nous. À nous d'essayer de maintenir l'écart qui est en notre faveur maintenant. J'ai l'ambition d'aller gagner là-bas et si l'on ne peut pas, au moins un match nul". https://t.co/nyp7YRA9Zl

Troyes Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Gauthier Gallon; Yoann Salmier, Jimmy Giraudon, Oualid El Hajjam; Renaud Ripart, Xavier Chevalerin, Florian Tardieu, Rominigue Kouame, Mama Balde; Tristan Dingome; Yoann Touzghar

Brest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marco Bizot; Jean-Kevin Duverne, Christophe Herelle, Lilian Brassier, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Franck Honorat, Haris Belkebla, Lucien Agoume, Romain Faivre; Steve Mounie, Jeremy Le Douaron

Troyes vs Brest Prediction

It's hard to see Troyes taking anything away from this game, given the form that the two sides are in. Brest should have enough firepower to come away with all three points.

We predict Brest will win the game comfortably.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Troyes 0-2 Brest

Edited by Peter P