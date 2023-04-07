Troyes vs Clermont Foot Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2023

Troyes take on Clermont Foot at the Stade de l'Aube in round 30 of the French Ligue 1 on Sunday. The home side will set out to snap their dire winless run and begin their push from the relegation zone.

Troyes suffered a fresh blow in their race to beat the drop as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Auxerre at the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps last Saturday.

Patrick Kisnorbo’s men have now gone 13 consecutive games without a win, picking up three draws and losing 10, including a 2-0 defeat against Lille in the Coupe de France on January 8.

With 21 points from 29 matches, Troyes are currently 18th in the Ligue 1 table, level on points with 19th-placed Ajaccio and five points off safety.

Meanwhile, Clermont Foot returned to winning ways last time out as they edged out Ajaccio 2-1 at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

Prior to that, Pascal Gastien’s side were on a two-game losing streak, suffering consecutive defeats against Lens and Montpellier respectively.

With 37 points from 29 games, Clermont Foot are currently 12th in the league table, level on points with 11th-placed Montpellier.

Troyes vs Clermont Foot Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 12 wins from the last 29 meetings between the sides, Troyes hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Clermont Foot have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while seven games have ended all square.

Troyes have lost three of their last four home games against Pascal Gastien’s men, with a 1-0 win in September 2020 being the exception.

Troyes are on a run of 13 consecutive games without a win, stretching back to January’s 3-2 win at Strasbourg in what was their first game of the year.

Les Lanciers are winless in three of their last four away games, losing twice and claiming one draw since the start of February.

Troyes vs Clermont Foot Prediction

Clermont Foot will fancy their chances of picking up successive wins for the first time since January as they take on an out-of-sorts Troyes side. We predict Les Lanciers will build on last Sunday’s win over Ajaccio and claim all three points at the Stade de l'Aube.

Prediction: Troyes 1-2 Clermont Foot

Troyes vs Clermont Foot Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Clermont Foot

Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the last five clashes between the teams)

Tip 3: First to score - Clermont Foot (Les Lanciers have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Troyes)

Poll : 0 votes