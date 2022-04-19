Troyes vs Clermont Prediction and Betting tips | 20th April 2022

Ligue 1 returns this week and will see Troyes host Clermont at the Stade de l'Aube on Wednesday evening in the 33rd matchday of the French top-flight.

Troyes have taken massive strides lately in their race for survival. They held European contenders Strasbourg to a 1-1 home draw in their last game, with club captain Florian Tardieu stepping up late in the game to score his first-ever goal in the French top-flight from the penalty spot.

The hosts now sit 15th in the league standings with 33 points from 32 games. They will aim to return to winning ways this week as they target consecutive seasons in the top-flight for the first time since the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons.

Clermont, on the other hand, have dropped form in recent weeks and have since joined the relegation battle. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Metz over the weekend and will be gutted not to have picked up maximum points as they squandered multiple chances after seeing their opponents reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Clermont sit 18th in the Ligue 1 table with 29 points from 32 games. They will be looking to begin picking up points on Wednesday as the season rapidly winds down.

Troyes vs Clermont Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 meetings between Troyes and Clermont. The hosts have won 11 of their previous meetings, while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been seven draws between the two sides.

Troyes have won just one of their last five games against Clermont, a 1-0 home win back in September 2020 when both clubs were in Ligue 2.

Clermont have one of the worst runs of form in the French top-flight at the moment, winning none of their last seven games.

The Lancers have lost nine league games on the road this season, the second-most in the league behind their midweek hosts.

Troyes are unbeaten in their last five games on home turf.

Troyes vs Clermont Prediction

Troyes have lost just one of their last seven games and are unbeaten in their last five at the Stade de l'Aube. They have been one of the most defensively solid sides in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 15 goals.

Clermont are winless in their last seven games, conceding 20 goals in that period and scoring six times. They are winless in their last three away games and could see that run extended on Wednesday.

Prediction: Troyes 2-1 Clermont

Troyes vs Clermont Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Troyes

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have managed to hit the back of the net in four of Clermont's last five games)

Tip 3 - First to score: Troyes (Clermont have conceded the first goal in all but one of their last seven outings)

