Troyes vs FC Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | December 28, 2022

Troyes and FC Nantes will return to action in the French Ligue 1 when they face off at the Stade de l'Aube on Wednesday (December 28).

Both sides head into the weekend separated by just one point and two places in the bottom half of the standings, so this game should make for an exciting watch.

Troyes will take to the pitch for the first time since November 13, when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Stade Brestois away from home.

Patrick Kisnorbo’s side are winless in seven league games since a 3-1 win at Clermont Foot in September. With 14 points from 15 games, Troyes are 13th in Ligue 1, one point and two places above Nantes.

Meanwhile, Nantes continued to struggle, as they failed to win their two friendlies during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

They are now winless in four games across competitions, drawing and losing twice apiece since November. However, they have lost just one of their last five Ligue 1 games, claiming three draws and a win.

Troyes vs FC Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins in the last 24 meetings, Nantes boast a superior record in the fixture.

Troyes have picked up seven wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Nantes have failed to win their last four games across competitions since a 2-0 victory over Olympiacos in November.

Troyes are winless in their last seven Ligue 1 outings, claiming four draws and two losses.

Nantes are the only team yet to win away from home in the league this season, losing five and claiming three draws in eight games.

Troyes vs FC Nantes Head-to-Head Prediction

With just one point separating Troyes and Nantes, expect a thrilling contest with both sides taking the game to each other in search of all three points. Troyes are on a run of five draws at home, and the trend could continue, with Kisnorbo’s side likely to hold out for another share of the spoils.

Prediction: Troyes 1-1 FC Nantes

Troyes vs FC Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last five meetings between Troyes and Nantes.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last ten clases.)

