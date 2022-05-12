Troyes vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2022

On Saturday, Troyes will take on Lens in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de I’Aube, and in truth, both teams have little to play for at this point of the season.

Troyes have been able to essentially confirm their Ligue 1 status for next season by reaching 37 points. That has put them two places between them and the relegation playoff spot currently occupied by Saint-Etienne.

To get relegated, not only will Troyes have to lose their two remaining games, Clermont, Lorient and Saint-Etienne will all need to win and hope for a huge swing in goal difference too.

Lens, meanwhile, still have slim hopes of qualifying for Europe. They are only two points away from fifth-placed Rennes, who occupy the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying spot.

Based on their current form, with just one loss in their last nine games, catching Rennes isn’t quite beyond Lens. However, they’ll have to hope for other results to go their way as well.

Troyes vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Troyes last beat Lens in a Ligue 2 game in August 2019 but fell to a 4-0 defeat to them earlier in the current season.

Troyes have only scored 35 goals this season, making them Ligue 1’s second-lowest scorers. Unsurprisingly, none of their players have hit the net more than five times.

Lens are on an unbeaten run of six games, winning four and drawing two, their best run in the current season.

Only three players have created more goals than Lens wing-back Jonathan Clauss, who has registered ten assists this season.

Lens have suffered seven sendings-off this season, with Kevin Danso getting shown the red card twice.

Troyes vs Lens Prediction

Neither of these teams will be desperate for a win here, but if either team is to pull one off, it could be Lens.

Not only has their form been far superior to Troyes’, but they also hammered them 4-0 earlier in the season. More to the point, they’ve scored 22 more goals than their hosts this season. With Troyes being profligate in front of goal, it’s difficult to imagine them doing much damage here.

The likelihood is that Troyes will be happy with simply surviving in Ligue 1 for another season and probably won’t mind taking a loss too much.

Prediction: Troyes 0-2 Lens.

Troyes vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Lens win.

Tip 2: Lens to keep a clean sheet – YES (Lens have conceded just four goals in their last six games, while Troyes have struggled in front of goal).

Tip 3: Arnaud Kalimuendo to score for Lens – YES (Kalimuendo has four goals in his last six games).

