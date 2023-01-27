Troyes vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2023 

Troyes will welcome RC Lens to Stade de l'Aube for a matchday 20 fixture in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The hosts have not been in action since suffering a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Lille a fortnight ago. Mohamed Bayo and Jonathan David each scored braces to guide Les Dogues to victory.

Lens kept up their fine run of form with a comfortable 3-1 away victory over Brest last weekend in the Coupe de France. All four goals in the game were scored in the first half, with Wesley Said, Facundo Medina and Adrien Thomasson all finding the back of the net for the visitors.

They will turn their attention to league action where they sit in second spot, three points behind league leaders PSG. Troyes occupy the 14th spot with 18 points to show for their efforts in 19 games.

Troyes vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lens have 24 wins from their last 47 meetings with Troyes. Saturday's hosts have 11 wins to their name, while 12 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2022 when Lens claimed a narrow 1-0 home win.

Lens are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions, winning nine matches in this sequence.

Troyes have managed just one win from their last 11 league games, winning five and drawing five.

Lens have scored two goals or more in four of their six games in all competitions post-World Cup.

Lens have the joint-best defensive away record in the league this season, having conceded just six goals in nine matches.

Troyes vs Lens Prediction

Lens' impressive first half of the campaign has them breathing down PSG's neck in an unforeseen title race. Frank Haise's side are also in the hunt for a first UEFA Champions League appearance in 20 years.

Troyes, by contrast, have struggled to get going and are currently on a three-game losing streak in all competitions while managing just one win in 11 league games. This has left them looking over their shoulders at the dreaded dotted line and a loss here could see them drawn closer to the bottom three.

A win for Lens would temporarily take them to the top of the table for at least a day and we are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Troyes 0-2 Lens

Troyes vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lens to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

