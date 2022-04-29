Troyes vs Lille Prediction and Betting tips | 1st May 2022

Ligue 1 returns this weekend and will see Troyes host Lille at the Stade de l'Aube on Sunday in the 35th matchday of the French top-flight.

Troyes are struggling for form at the moment and find themselves in a tight race for survival. They were beaten 1-0 by Europe-chasing Nice last time out, falling to a last-minute winner after defending commendably all game.

The newly-promoted outfit now sit 16th in the Ligue 1 standings with 33 points from 34 games. They are just two points above Saint-Etienne in the relegation playoff spot and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on home turf this weekend.

Lille have disappointed in their title defense this season and could miss out on European football. However, they returned to winning ways last weekend, beating Europe-chasing Strasbourg 1-0 via a late winner from Zeki Celik with the fullback's second league goal of the season.

The Mastiffs have picked up 51 points from 34 games this season and sit ninth in the league standings. They are six points behind the European places and will now be looking to pick up back-to-back wins in a bid to reduce the gap.

Troyes vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Troyes and Lille. Both sides have won seven games apiece while the other six matchups have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides saw Lille run out 2-1 winners, ending a four-game winless run against Troyes.

Bruno Irles' men have scored the fewest home goals in Ligue 1 this season with 15 goals.

Lille have scored 42 league goals so far this season, the fewest of all the teams in the top half of the table.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six matchups against Troyes and have kept just one in their last 10 competitive clashes.

Troyes have failed to pass the one-goal mark in their last 10 home games across all competitions.

Troyes vs Lille Prediction

Troyes are on a four-game winless run in the league and have now failed to score any goals in back-to-back outings. They have, however, lost just one of their last six home games and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage this weekend.

Lille's latest result ended a four-game winless run and they will now be looking to kick on from that. They are winless in their last two games on the road but should end that run this weekend.

Prediction: Troyes 1-2 Lille

Troyes vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lille

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have managed to hit the back of the net in five of the last six matchups between the sides)

Tip 3 - Lille to score first: YES (Troyes have conceded the first goal in four of their last five games)

