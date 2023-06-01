Troyes vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd June 2023

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Troyes lock horns with an impressive Lille side in an important encounter at the Stade de l'Aube on Saturday.

Troyes vs Lille Preview

Troyes are currently in 18th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been in poor form so far this season. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Angers last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Lille, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. Les Dogues edged Nantes to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Troyes vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lille have a slight edge over Troyes and have won nine out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Troyes' eight victories.

Troyes have won eight out of their 19 matches against Lille in Ligue 1 - their best record against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Troyes currently have 20 points in the Ligue 1 this season and are set to finish their campaign alongside Ajaccio as the team with the lowest points tally in a single edition of the competition.

Troyes are winless in their last 20 matches in Ligue 1 - the longest such active run by any team in Europe's top five leagues.

Lille could finish in the top five of the Ligue 1 table for the 14th time since the turn of the century - only Lyon, Marseille, and PSG have a better record during this period.

Troyes vs Lille Prediction

Lille have an impressive squad at their disposal and face a battle to keep their place in the top four. Jonathan David has been in sublime form so far this season and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally this weekend.

Troyes have troubled Lille in the past but have been in abysmal form this season. Lille are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Troyes 1-3 Lille

Troyes vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lille to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jonathan David to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes