Troyes will host Lorient at the Stade de l'Aube on Sunday (October 23) afternoon in Ligue 1.

The hosts have had mixed results this season but have particularly struggled for results recently. They played out a 1-1 draw against newly promoted Ajaccio in their last league outing. Troyes looked set to come away with maximum points after Jackson Porozo's 76th-minute strike but were pegged back two minutes from time.

Troyes are 12th in the standings with 12 points from 11 games. They will now look to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways.

Lorient, meanwhile, have enjoyed a brilliant start to life under manager Regis Le Bris and will fancy themselves as early European contenders. They were held to a goalless draw by Stade Reims in their last game. Lorient will be gutted not to have come away with all three points after playing the entirety of the second half with a numerical advantage.

The visitors are second in the standings with 26 points from 11 games. They will now look to continue their good run of form this weekend.

Troyes vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between Troyes and Lorient. Both teams have won seven games apiece.

There have been four draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Lorient have picked up 13 points on the road this season. Only league leaders Paris Saint-Germain have picked up more.

Only one of Troyes' five league defeats this season has come at home.

Troyes vs Lorient Prediction

Troyes are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last six games. They are, however, unbeaten in their last four games at home and will look to maximise their home advantage this weekend.

Lorient, meanwhile, are on a brilliant seven-game unbeaten run, winning six. They have won their last three away games and should win again.

Prediction: Troyes 1-2 Lorient

Troyes vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lorient

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the visitors' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Troyes to concede first: Yes (The hosts have conceded the first goal in four of their last five games.)

