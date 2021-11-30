Troyes vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Ligue 1 continues this week and will see Troyes host Lorient at the Stade de l'Aube on Wednesday.

Troyes were beaten 1-0 away from home by Olympique Marseille in their last game, with Pol Lirola scoring a 74th-minute winner for the hosts.

Sunday's loss was Troyes' third straight defeat in the French top-flight.

Troyes sit 17th in the league table with just 13 points. They are joined on points by Clermont in the relegation playoff spot and are just one point away from the bottom of the table.

Like their hosts, Lorient also lost their last game. A 2-0 home defeat to high-flying Stade Rennais on Sunday marked a fourth consecutive defeat for the visitors and extended their winless streak to eight games.

Lorient sit 15th in the league, just two points above Wednesday's hosts. They will be looking to return to winning ways against a fellow struggling side.

Troyes vs Lorient Head-to-Head

There have been 16 meetings between Troyes and Lorient. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won one more. There have been three draws between the two sides.

The two teams last met in a Ligue 1 clash back in 2019. Troyes won the game 1-0.

Troyes Form Guide: L-L-L-D-W

Lorient Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

Troyes vs Lorient Team News

Troyes

Adil Rami came off injured against Olympique Marseille on Sunday and is expected to miss the Lorient clash. The defender joins Yasser Larouci, Philippe Sandler, Karim Azamoum, Metinho and Patrick Roberts on the injured list.

Injured: Yasser Larouci, Philippe Sandler, Karim Azamoum, Metinho, Patrick Roberts

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lorient

The visitors have a fairly lengthy list of absentees ahead of their trip to Troyes. Stephane Diarra, Moritz Jenz, Jérémy Morel, Fabien Lemoine and Vincent Le Goff are all injured. Jerome Hergault is suspended after receiving a red card against Brest.

Injured: Stephane Diarra, Moritz Jenz, Jérémy Morel, Fabien Lemoine, Vincent Le Goff

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jerome Hergault

Troyes vs Lorient Predicted XI

Troyes Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Gauthier Gallon; Oualid El Hajjam, Jimmy Giraudon, Yoann Salmier; Issa Kabore, Rominigue Kouame, Xavier Chavalerin, Giulian Biancone; Florian Tardieu; Yoann Toughzar, Renaud Ripart

Lorient Predicted XI (3-5-2): Paul Nardi; Houboulang Mendes, Julien Laporte, Léo Pétrot; Samuel Loric, Thomas Monconduit, Enzo Le Fee, Laurent Abergel, Igor Silva; Adrian Grbic, Terem Moffi

Troyes vs Lorient Prediction

Troyes have lost their last three games on the bounce and have failed to score in any of them. The hosts have won three league games this season, two of which have come on the road.

Lorient are on a four-game losing streak and an eight-game winless run. They are winless away from home this campaign and their struggles could continue on Wednesday in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Troyes 1-1 Lorient

