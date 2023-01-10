Troyes vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | January 11, 2023

Troyes will welcome third-placed Marseille to the Stade de l'Aube in Ligue 1 on Wednesday (January 11).

The hosts picked up their first win in the French top flight since September, beating Strasbourg 3-2. Renaud Ripart and Rony Lopes gave them an early lead before Xavier Chavalerin scored a 78th-minute winner after Strasbourg had equalised early in the second half.

Marseille, meanwhile, have won their last five games across competitions and are coming off a 2-1 win at Montpellier. Nuno Tavares gave them an early lead and was later sent off. Maxime Esteve's own goal doubled their ead before Teji Tedy Savanier reduced arrears for Montpellier from penalty spot late on.

Troyes (18) are 13th in the standings after 17 games, six clear of the relegation zone, while Marseille (36) are third, eight points off leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Troyes vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 37 times across competitions since their first meeting in the erstwhile Division 1 in 1954. Marseille lead 20-8.

The visitors are on a seven-game unbeaten run against Troyes, including a 1-1 draw at Troyes last season.

Troyes have seen under 2.5 goals in eight of their last nine home games against Marseille across competitions.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat at home in Ligue 1 this term, drawing six.

Marseille have the second-best attacking record in Ligue 1, scoring 34 goals in 17 games. Troyes have scored 29 times in 17 outings.

Troyes vs Marseille Prediction

The hosts have just one win across competitions since September and have avoided defeat at home since August. Troyes have just three wins this century against Marseille, including two at home.

Marseille, meanwhile, have failed to score in just one of their away games this season. Considering the recent history between the two teams at Troyes, Marseille should win comfortably.

Prediction: Troyes 1-2 Marseille.

Troyes vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Marseille to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Mama Baldé to score or assist any time - Yes

