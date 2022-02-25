Troyes vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Troyes play host to Marseille in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de I’Aube.

Troyes are currently hovering just above the drop zone in 17th, while Marseille are the opposite, flying high in second place.

Can Troyes pull off an upset this weekend, or will Marseille brush them aside?

Troyes vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Despite some encouraging performances back in October, Troyes’ form has been pretty dismal of late, leaving their fans worrying about a drop back into Ligue 2 come the end of the season.

A horrendous run cost Laurent Batlles his job, but new boss Bruno Iries has only overseen one win since arriving at the club – a victory over Montpellier on January 19.

Troyes have since lost three of their next four games, including two heavy defeats at the hands of Brest (5-1) and Rennes (4-1) in their most recent matches.

Marseille, meanwhile, sit 13 points behind league leaders Paris St. Germain, but will still be delighted with the start they’ve made to their campaign.

They’ve lost just five of their first 25 games thus far, although it is worth noting that two of those losses came in February to Lyon and, more recently, Clermont.

That result felt like a real outlier, though, as Marseille have kept one of the tightest defenses in the competition thus far, conceding just 23 goals.

The last time these sides faced off, Marseille ran out 1-0 winners. They have not lost to Troyes since October 2012.

Troyes form guide: W-L-D-L-L

Marseille form guide: L-W-W-L-W

Troyes vs Marseille Team News

Troyes

Four players are looking likely to miss this game for Troyes, including dangerous attacker Renaud Ripart.

Injured: Karim Azamoum

Doubtful: Gerson Rodrigues, Renaud Ripart, Hyun-Jun Suk

Suspended: None

Marseille

Marseille currently have no players reported injured, doubtful or suspended.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Troyes vs Marseille Predicted XI

Troyes predicted XI (5-3-2): Gauthier Gallon, Issa Kabore, Yoann Salmier, Adil Rami, Giulian Biancone, Yasser Larouci, Tristan Dingome, Florian Tardieu, Xavier Chavalerin, Mama Balde, Ike Ugbo

Marseille predicted XI (4-3-3): Pau Lopez, Pol Lirola, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car, Bamba Dieng, Matteo Guendouzi, Valentin Rongier, Luan Peres, Cengiz Under, Arkadiusz Milik, Dimitri Payet

Troyes vs Marseille Prediction

On paper at least, this should be a whitewash in favor of Marseille. However, Troyes will be buoyed by the fact that the last time Marseille played a European game in mid-week, they fell to strugglers Clermont.

That should not be the outcome here, though. Troyes have been leaking goals badly of late and Marseille should, therefore, be confident of scoring freely here.

We expect an away win in this encounter.

Prediction: Troyes 0-2 Marseille

Edited by Peter P