Troyes vs Metz prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Troyes take on Metz in a clash of Ligue 1 strugglers at the Stade de I’Aube.
Troyes are currently in 16th place, with Metz two spots below them in 18th, meaning neither side is free of a relegation battle.
Which of these two struggling sides will come out on top this weekend?
Troyes vs Metz Head-to-Head
After gaining promotion from Ligue 2 last season, Troyes have found life in the top flight hard going thus far in the 2021-22 campaign.
They have won just four of their first 22 games, and have fallen to defeat on 13 occasions thus far, including in their most recent league match against Angers.
However, they did pick up an impressive 0-1 win over high-flying Montpellier on January 19, giving them some hope that they can turn their season around.
Troyes at least have a pretty solid defense, having conceded just 31 goals. However, with only 20 goals scored, they are one of Ligue 1’s more profligate sides.
Metz have struggled just as badly this season, also winning four of their first 22 matches. In fact, it took them eight games to pick up a win.
Their most recent victory came on January 16 over Reims, but their last league game saw them fall to defeat at the hands of Nice, piling more pressure on boss Frederic Antonetti.
Interestingly, the first game between these sides this season saw Troyes pick up their first win, defeating Metz 0-2 at the Stade Saint-Symphorien.
Overall results in this fixture have been mixed, though, with the last six games at the Stade de I’Aube seeing three wins for each.
Troyes form guide: L-D-L-W-L
Metz form guide: L-D-L-W-L
Troyes vs Metz Team News
Troyes
Issa Kabore is still away at the AFCON with Burkina Faso, while Troyes also have a lengthy list of injury issues to deal with for this game.
Injured: Karim Azamoum
Doubtful: Metinho, Youssouf Kone, Hyun-Jun Suk, Renaud Ripart, Adil Rami
Suspended: Gerson Rodrigues
Unavailable: Issa Kabore
Metz
Pape Sarr remains at the AFCON with Senegal, and Metz also have plenty of injuries to contend with going into this clash.
Injured: Manuel Cabit, Matthieu Udol
Doubtful: Kevin N’Doram, Jemerson, Nicolas de Preville
Suspended: Amadou Mbengue
Unavailable: Pape Sarr
Troyes vs Metz Predicted XI
Troyes predicted XI (4-5-1): Gauthier Gallon, Giulian Biancone, Erik Palmer-Brown, Yoann Salmier, Oualid El Hajjam, Brandon Domingues, Tristan Dingome, Florian Tardieu, Xavier Chavalerin, Abdu Conte, Mama Balde
Metz predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alexandre Oukidja, Dylan Bronn, Kiki Kouyate, Ibrahim Amadou, Fabien Centonze, Vincent Pajot, Boubacar Traore, Thomas Delaine, Farid Boulaya, Ibrahima Niane, Opa Nguette
Troyes vs Metz Prediction
Both of these sides are desperate for some points, but their recent form suggests that they might be hard to come by right now.
However, Troyes clearly have a stronger defense than Metz – conceding more than 10 goals fewer than their opponents this weekend. While they don’t score too many goals, a single one might be enough for them here.
A tight home win is therefore the prediction.
Prediction: Troyes 1-0 Metz