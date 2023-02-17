Troyes vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19, 2023 

Troyes host Montpellier at the Stade de l'Aube in Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 19), looking to arrest their downward spiral.

The ESTAC have lost their last three top-flight games and four of their last five to hover dangerously above the relegation zone. With just 19 points in the bag from 23 games, Patrick Kisnorbo's side are just one point clear of the bottom three but could sink right in with another setback this weekend.

Montpellier, meanwhile, haven't covered themselves in glory either, accruing just four points more than Troyes and sitting two places above them in the standings.

Following losses to PSG and Strasbourg, La Paillade returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion, beating Brest 3-0 last weekend in the league. An own goal from Christophe Herelle, coupled with goals from Teji Savanier and Elye Wahi, secured Montpellier their biggest home win of the season.

Troyes vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 clashes between the two sides, with Montpellier winning nine times and losing on five occasions.

Troyes have won just one of their last 11 games against Montpellier in Ligue 1, in January 2022 away from home (1-0),

Troyes have not won their last five Ligue 1 home games against Montpellier after having won the first two - in November 1999 (2-1) and March 2002 (2-0).

Troyes have conceded 21 goals in seven games in 2023, more than any other team in the top five European leagues.

Montpellier scored three goals in their last Ligue 1 game- a 3-0 win against Brest - but haven't won two on the bounce by scoring more than twice since December 2021 (against Brest and Angers),

Troyes are winless in nine home games in Ligue 1, the longest current streak in the division.

Troyes vs Montpellier Prediction

As much as Troyes are desperate to return to winning ways, their form has simply been atrocious, including that at home.

Montpellier will be confident of their chances following an encouraging win over Brest, but they haven't been too impressive this season, lacking consistency. A draw seems like the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Troyes 1-1 Montpellier

Troyes vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

