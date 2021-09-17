Troyes vs Montpellier prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

With both teams looking to make it two wins from two games in Ligue 1, Troyes and Montpellier face off at the Stade de l'Aube on Sunday.

The visitors head into the game unbeaten in the last 10 meetings between the sides and will be looking to maintain their dominance in this fixture.

Troyes picked up their first win of the season last Sunday when they edged out Metz 2-0 away from home.

Despite being on the back foot for most of the game, Gerson Rodrigues and Xavier Chavalerin scored second-half goals to hand Troyes all three points.

Prior to that, ESTAC lost three and picked up one draw from their opening four games of the season.

Following the win last time out, Laurent Batlles’ side have now moved into 13th place in the Ligue 1 table and could rise as high as 10th with a win.

Meanwhile, Montpellier returned to winning ways last weekend courtesy of a 2-0 home victory over Saint-Etienne.

Stephy Mavididi and Valère Germain scored in either half as La Paillade claimed their third win in four games against the visitors.

Prior to that, Montpellier suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Lille at the Stade Pierre Mauroy three Sundays ago.

With seven points from five games, Olivier Dall'Oglio’s men are currently ninth on the log and could move into the top five with a win.

Troyes vs Montpellier Head-To-Head

With eight wins from their previous 18 games, Montpellier head into Sunday’s game as the superior side in the history of this fixture. Troyes have picked up four wins, while two games have ended in draws.

Troyes Form Guide: W-L-D-L-L

Montpellier Form Guide: D-L-W-D-L

Troyes vs Montpellier Team News

Troyes

The hosts will take to the pitch without Youssouf Kone, Metinho, Yasser Larouci and Hyun-Jun Suk, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injuries: Youssouf Kone, Metinho, Yasser Larouci, Hyun-Jun Suk

Suspension: None

Montpellier

The hosts will be without the services of Jonas Omlin and Ambroise Oyongo, who have both been ruled out through injuries. Pedro Mendes is a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Injured: Jonas Omlin, Ambroise Oyongo, Pedro Mendes

Suspended: None

Troyes vs Montpellier Predicted XI

Troyes Predicted XI (5-4-1): Gauthier Gallon; Yoann Salmier, Jimmy Giraudon, Karim Azamoum, Giulian Biancone, Issa Kabore; Florian Tardieu, Rominigue Kouame, Xavier Cavalerin, Gerson Rodrigues; Yoann Touzghar

Montpellier predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dimitry Bertaud, Mathias Suarez, Thuler, Mamadou Sakho, Nicolas Cozza; Teji Savanier, Jordan Ferri; Joris Chotard, Gaetan Laborde, Stephy Mavididi; Valere Germain

Troyes vs Montpellier Prediction

Montpellier have enjoyed a solid start to the season and will be looking to make it three wins from four games. They head into the game unbeaten in their last 10 games against Troyes and we predict they will extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Troyes 1-2 Montpellier

