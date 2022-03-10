Troyes vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Saturday sees Troyes face off with Nantes at the Stade de I’Aube in a Ligue 1 game.

Troyes are currently in 16th place, while Nantes are 10 places higher in the table in sixth place.

Can Troyes follow their win last week with another here, or will Nantes continue their hot streak with another victory?

Troyes vs Nantes Head-to-Head

Newly-promoted Troyes appeared to be in freefall beginning in early December, as they won just once in a run of 10 games until the end of February.

However, last weekend saw them finally pick up a victory, as they defeated strugglers Bordeaux 0-2, despite being reduced to 10 men.

The win has given Troyes more hope of surviving this season, although they are still just one point away from the drop zone.

Nantes, meanwhile, have surprised everyone by looking like one of Ligue 1’s better sides this season, despite only narrowly avoiding relegation last year.

Right now, they’ve risen all the way up to sixth thanks to an impressive run since December that has seen them lose just twice in 11 matches.

Most recently, Nantes have put together a four-match unbeaten run, which last weekend saw them overcome Montpellier 2-0 in an impressive showing.

The last time these sides faced off saw Nantes defeat Troyes 2-0. In fact, Nantes have beaten their hosts this weekend in five of their last six meetings.

Troyes form guide: D-L-L-D-W

Nantes form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Troyes vs Nantes Team News

Troyes

Troyes have two players suspended for this game, while a further five are also likely to miss out due to injuries.

Injured: Oualid El Hajjam, Gerson Rodrigues, Renaud Ripart, Hyun-Jun Suk, Karim Azamoum

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Youssouf Kone, Giulian Biancone

Nantes

Three players are doubtful for Nantes in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Marcus Coco, Jean-Kevin Agustin, Fabio

Suspended: None

Troyes vs Nantes Predicted XI

Troyes predicted XI (3-4-3): Gauthier Gallon, Adil Rami, Erik Palmer-Brown, Yoann Salmier, Issa Kabore, Dylan Chambost, Rominigue Kouame, Abdu Conte, Mama Balde, Lebo Mothiba, Xavier Chavalerin

Nantes predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Alban Lafont, Sebastien Corchia, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Quentin Merlin, Osman Bukari, Andrei Girotto, Pedro Chirivella, Ludovic Blas, Randal Kolo Muani, Moses Simon

Troyes vs Nantes Prediction

Despite Troyes’ win last weekend, they may be up against it here, as Nantes are on one of the better runs in Ligue 1 right now.

Not only do Nantes have the attacking talent to really harm the hosts’ defense, but they are also solid enough at the back to keep out one of the league’s more profligate sides.

An away win is the prediction here.

Prediction: Troyes 0-2 Nantes

