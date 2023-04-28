Troyes vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30th 2023

Troyes face off against Nice at the Stade de I’Aube in a Ligue 1 game on Sunday.

Troyes are currently mired in danger, as they sit in 18th place and are 10 points away from safety. They could yet escape relegation, but will need a major turnaround in their form if they are to pull off a miracle.

Nice, meanwhile, are in a disappointing 10th place, and European qualification now seems beyond them this season. They are also on a bad run of form, having lost their last three games, including an upset against Clermont last weekend.

Troyes vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nice have defeated Troyes in four of their last six meetings in Ligue 1 dating back to 2016. It is, however, worth noting that Troyes defeated Nice at the Stade de I’Aube last season, pulling off a 1-0 victory.

Troyes are now winless since January 2, putting them on one of the worst current runs in Ligue 1. Remarkably, they have collected just four points in that 16-game run, including one they claimed against Nantes last weekend.

Nice are also on a lengthy winless run, having failed to claim victory in their last seven matches. Worryingly, the goals seem to have dried up for them, as they’ve scored just six in those seven games.

No Ligue 1 side have conceded more goals than Troyes this season. Their leaky defense has let in a total of 69, and they have only kept a single clean sheet throughout the campaign.

Nice, on the other hand, have one of the tightest defenses in the league despite their relatively low place. They have conceded 31, the same amount as the top two sides in Ligue 1, Paris St. Germain and Marseille.

Troyes vs Nice Prediction

Nice’s shoddy form in recent weeks will probably mean Troyes come into this game with some hope, but it’s difficult to see them really turning things around themselves.

The home side have simply not been able to keep goals out this season, and while Nice aren’t the most dangerous attacking unit, they are expected to score here.

Troyes should put up a fight, but this game will likely end in defeat for them.

Prediction: Troyes 0-2 Nice

Troyes vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nice win.

Tip 2: Troyes to concede at least 1.5 goals – Yes (Troyes have conceded at least two goals in seven of their last eight games).

Tip 3: Troyes to concede a goal in the first half – Yes (Troyes have conceded in the first half in their last three games).

