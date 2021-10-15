Troyes vs Nice prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22 

Troyes and Nice will trade tackles on Sunday, with three points on the line in Sunday's early Ligue 1 kickoff.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Nantes before the international break. Andrei Girotto and Ludovic Bias scored second-half goals to guide their team to victory.

Nice secured maximum points with a narrow 2-1 victory over Brest on home turf. Jean-Clair Todibo and Melvin Bard scored in either half to secure maximum points.

That win continued their fine run of form and they are currently in third spot in the table, with 16 points from eight matches. Troyes occupy the other spectrum of the standings and are just outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Troyes vs Nice Head-to-Head

Nice have seven wins from their last 14 matches against Troyes. The two sides shared the spoils on four occasions while three matches ended in victory for Sunday's hosts.

Their most recent clash came in April 2018 when Alassane Plea's brace gave Nice a 2-0 victory away from home.

Troyes have found the going tough since their return to the top-flight and are currently on a four-game winless run. Nice have been one of the surprise teams this campaign and have won five of their last seven league games.

Troyes form guide: L-D-L-D-W

Nice form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Troyes vs Nice Team News

Troyes

The hosts have been hit with several injury concerns. Philippe Sandler (thigh), Yoann Touzghar (foot), Tristan Dingome (foot), Florian Tardieu (foot), Karim Azamoum (ACL) and Metinho (shoulder) are all unavailable for selection.

Gerson Rodrigues will also miss the game through suspension for accumulating yellow cards.

Injuries: Philippe Sandler, Yoann Touzghar, Tristan Dingome, Florian Tardieu, Karim Azamoum, Metinho

Suspension: Gerson Rodrigues

Nice

The visitors will be without Melvin Bard, Justin Kluivert, Alexis Claude Maurice and Kasper Dolberg due to their respective injuries.

Injuries: Melvin Bard, Justin Kluivert, Alexis Claude Maurice, Kasper Dolberg

Suspension: None

Troyes vs Nice Predicted XI

Troyes predicted XI (3-4-3): Gauthier Gallon (GK); Erik Palmer-Brown, Yoann Salmier, Oualid El Hajjam; Youssouf Kone, Mama Balde, Rominigue Kouame, Issa Kabore; Xavier Chavalerin, Levi Lumeka, Renaud Ripart

Nice predicted XI (4-4-2): Walter Benitez (GK); Jean-Clair Todibo, Jordan Lotomba, Dante, Lucas De Cunha; Calvin Stengs, Mario Lemina, Pablo Rosario; Hassane Kamara, Andy Delort, Amine Gouiri

Troyes vs Nice Prediction

The visitors are favorites in the game and the odds are in their favor to keep their fine start to the season going.

Although Troyes could spring an upset, it is more likely that Nice will secure maximum points in a routine victory.

Prediction: Troyes 0-2 Nice

Edited by Shardul Sant