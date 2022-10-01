Troyes vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2, 2022

On Sunday (October 2), Troyes will face off with Reims in a Ligue 1 showdown at the Stade de I’Aube.

Seven places separate the two teams in the standings, with Troyes up in tenth and Reims in 17th, but the visitors are only four points behind Troyes. The hosts are coming off a strong 3-1 win over Clermont, coming from behind after conceding a third-minute opener. It was their first win since August 31.

Ten-man Reims, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 loss to Monaco. They have now not won their last three games, with their only win this season coming over Angers on August 31.

Troyes vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Troyes did the double over Reims last season, beating them 2-1 away and pulling off a 1-0 victory at home. Both games saw Reims reduced to ten men. The last time Reims beat Troyes was in December 2016.

The two teams boast two of Ligue 1’s most on-form strikers, with Troyes’ Mama Balde and Reims’ Folarin Balogun having five goals apiece this season.

Reims have had four red cards this season, giving them the joint-worst disciplinary record in Ligue 1 along with Montpellier. Most recently, Bradley Locko was dismissed against Monaco.

Troyes have won their last six games against Reims at the Stade de I’Aube, dating back to February 2011.

Only two teams have conceded more goals than Reims, who have let in 17 thus far. However, with ten goals, Reims have also scored more than any other team in Ligue 1’s bottom half.

Troyes vs Reims Prediction

As Reims will have no fewer than four players suspended for this game, Troyes will likely come in with plenty of confidence.

The hosts have won four of their last five games, while Reims are on a two-game losing streak and have only won once this season.

The visitors have been decent in front of goal, but it's unlikely they’ll keep Troyes quiet, so expect a win for the hosts.

Prediction: Troyes 2-0 Reims

Troyes vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Troyes win

Tip 2: Mama Balde to be involved in a goal for Troyes – Yes (Balde is on great form and has four goals and two assists in his last five games.)

Tip 3: Reims to receive a red card – Yes (Reims have four red cards thus far into the season and their disciplinary standards seem poor.)

