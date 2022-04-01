Troyes vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

On Sunday, Troyes will face off with Reims in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de I’Aube.

Troyes are in 15th place in the league table, while Reims are three places above them. So can Troyes claim some valuable points in their quest for survival, or will Reims pull off a victory?

Troyes vs Reims Head-to-Head

After suffering plenty of ups and downs in their first season back in Ligue 1, Troyes are on their best run of the season, unbeaten in their last four games.

Their most recent game saw them draw 1-1 with Saint-Etienne. Before that, they had beaten Nantes and Bordeaux and secured a draw with high-flyers Marseille. Troyes are still not quite safe from relegation, as they are only two points above the relegation play-off spot, but their recent form gives them hope of survival.

Reims, meanwhile, have been one of Ligue 1’s more inconsistent sides this season, winning eight, drawing 12 and losing nine of their 29 games thus far. Right now, they’re on one of their better runs of the campaign, losing just once in their last seven games, picking up wins over Bordeaux, Monaco and Angers. Before the international break, Reims secured a draw with Lyon and now sit firmly in the mid-table, where they seem destined to remain this season.

The last time these two teams met, Troyes picked up a 1-2 win. Overall, they have beaten Reims in three of their last six games.

Troyes form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-L.

Reims form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-D

Troyes vs Reims Team News

Troyes

Troyes have two players doubtful for this game due to injuries.

Injured: Hyun-Jun Suk, Karim Azamoum.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Reims

Marshall Munetsi is suspended, while five other players are doubtful.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Arber Zeneli, Jens Cajuste, Hugo Ekitike, El Bilal Toure, Andreaw Gravillon.

Suspended: Marshall Munetsi.

Unavailable: None.

Troyes vs Reims Predicted XIs

Troyes (5-4-1): Gauthier Gallon, Issa Kabore, Erik Palmer-Brown, Yoann Salmier, Abdu Conte, Yasser Larouci, Renaud Ripart, Rominigue Kouame, Florian Tardieu, Xavier Chavalerin, Ike Ugbo.

Reims (4-4-2): Predrag Rajkovic, Maxime Busi, Wout Faes, Yunis Abdelhamid, Ghislain Konan, Thomas Foket, Dion Lopy, Azor Matusiwa, Valon Berisha, Ilan Kebbal, Nathanael Mbuku.

Troyes vs Reims Prediction

This one is a tricky game to predict. Both sides have been in decent form in recent games and are more than capable of hurting the other with their attacking talent.

While Reims seem slightly more solid than Montpellier, they have less to play for than Troyes here, making this a pretty even game overall. Therefore, the prediction is a draw.

Prediction: Troyes 1-1 Reims.

