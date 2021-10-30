Troyes vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Sunday sees Troyes play host to Rennes in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade de l’Aube.

Newly-promoted Troyes currently sit in 15th place in the table, while Rennes are up in 5th following a strong recent run.

So will Rennes keep that run going, or can Troyes pull off what would be an excellent victory?

After a sticky start to their campaign that saw them win just one of their first nine games, Troyes have turned a corner in recent weeks.

Laurent Batlles’ side have now won their last two games, upsetting Nice before overcoming Reims last weekend.

A reasonably tight defense has helped Troyes thus far, as they’ve conceded 15 goals, less than nine other Ligue 1 sides.

Rennes meanwhile are flying right now, as they’ve won their last three games and are unbeaten in five.

This run has elevated them into 5th place, and they could move into the top three with a win here.

The addition of striker Gaetan Laborde appears to have helped greatly, as he’s scored four goals in his first seven league games for Rennes.

Troyes vs Rennes Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 21 games played between the two sides. They have been equally divided in seven wins for both sides and seven draws.

It’s been a long time since Troyes were able to defeat Rennes. You’ve got to go back to 2013 to find a victory for them, while Rennes have beaten them in three of their last six meetings.

Troyes form guide: W-W-L-D-L

Rennes form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Troyes vs Rennes Team News

Troyes

Worryingly, Troyes are expected to be without no fewer than eight players for this game due to injuries.

Injured: Oualid El Hajjam, Youssouf Kone, Yasser Larouci, Philippe Sandler, Tanguy Banhie-Zoukrou, Florian Tardeiu, Karim Azamoum, Metinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rennes

Two players are likely to miss out on this game, including winger Jeremy Doku.

Injured: Jeremy Doku, Jeremy Gelin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Troyes vs Rennes Predicted XI

Troyes predicted XI (3-4-3): Gauthier Gallon, Adil Rami, Jimmy Giraudon, Yoann Salmier, Issa Kabore, Romingue Kouame, Xavier Chavalerin, Giulian Biancone, Renaud Ripart, Yoann Tougzhar, Mama Balde

Rennes predicted XI (4-4-2): Alfred Gomis, Hamari Traore, Warmed Omari, Nayef Aguerd, Birger Meling, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Jonas Martin, Flavien Tait, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Gaetan Laborde, Martin Terrier

Troyes vs Rennes Prediction

This should be a great match between two of Ligue 1’s form sides, and it should be a close one to call too.

Rennes’ firepower may give them a slight advantage, but Troyes do have home advantage and a solid defense.

With that in mind, a close win for Rennes or a draw seems the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Troyes 1-2 Rennes

