Troyes vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

Sunday sees Troyes face off with Rennes in a Ligue 1 clash at the Stade de I’Aube.
After losing their first three matches of the season, Troyes seem to have hit form, while Rennes have seen mixed results in their own campaign.
Which of these sides will come out on top this weekend?
Troyes vs Rennes Head-to-Head
After losing their opening three games of the 2022-23 season – conceding 10 goals in the process – Troyes looked like they were on a slippery slope and went into last weekend’s round of games bottom of the table.
However, after beating Angers 3-1 last Sunday, they pulled off an upset against Monaco on Wednesday, defeating them 2-4 despite falling behind after just 10 minutes.
The win has moved Bruno Irles side up into 11th place, and they’ll be hoping to continue their good form this weekend.
Rennes, meanwhile, are currently in sixth place, but it’s safe to say that their form has been patchier than they would’ve hoped.
Thus far, they’ve won two matches, lost two and drawn one, with their most recent game seeing them overcome Brest 3-1 thanks to very late goals from Martin Terrier and Desire Doue.
With their Europa League campaign about to start this week too, Bruno Genesio’s side will be hoping to gain some momentum with a win here.
Last time these sides faced off, Rennes ran out 4-1 winners, and in fact, Troyes have failed to defeat them in any of their last six meetings.
Troyes form guide: L-L-L-W-W
Rennes form guide: L-D-W-L-W
Troyes vs Rennes Team News
Troyes
The home team have three players sidelined with injuries going into this game, but no suspensions.
Injured: Andreas Bruus, Karim Azamoum
Doubtful: Abdu Conte
Suspended: None
Rennes
Like their opponents, Rennes have three players out with injuries coming into this game.
Injured: Jeremy Doku, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Warmed Omari
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Troyes vs Rennes Predicted XI
Troyes predicted XI (5-4-1): Gauthier Gallon, Thierno Balde, Jackson Porozo, Erik Palmer-Brown, Yoann Salmier, Papa Yade, Xavier Chavalerin, Florian Tardieu, Rominigue Kouame, Renaud Ripart, Mama Balde
Rennes predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Mandanda, Hamari Traore. Joe Rodon, Arthur Theate, Birger Meling, Desire Doue, Baptiste Santamaria, Flavien Tait, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Martin Terrier, Benjamin Bourigeaud
Troyes vs Rennes Prediction
Given Troyes’ current record this season, this game is likely to produce plenty of goals and could be highly exciting to watch as a result.
The hosts are also coming into the match in better form than their rivals, meaning it’s a tricky one to call as, on paper at least, Rennes are the superior side.
Given the visitors’ patchy form, though, a draw feels like the likely result.
Prediction: Troyes 2-2 Rennes
