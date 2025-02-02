Troyes vs Stade Brestois Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2025

Troyes will host Stade Brestois at the Stade de l'Aube on Tuesday in the last 16 of the 2024-25 Coupe de France campaign. The home side have enjoyed a largely positive campaign in the French second tier and will turn their attention to the domestic cup this week, where they have thus far exceeded expectations.

They picked up a surprise but well-deserved 1-0 win over Stade Rennais in the previous round of the Coupe de France, with Rafiki Said scoring the sole goal of the game early in the second half to make up for a squandered spot kick earlier in the contest.

Stade Brestois have hit a rough patch in recent games, with the domestic cup now presenting a perfect opportunity to get back on track. They locked horns with Nantes in the last 32 of the competition last month and picked up a 2-1 win, heading into the break two goals up via efforts from Abdallah Sima and Brendan Chardonnet before their opponents pulled one back late in the game.

The visitors were knocked out at this stage of the Coupe de France last season after losing 3-1 to eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain and will hope they can find better luck here.

Troyes vs Stade Brestois Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Troyes and Brest. The home side have won five of those games while the visitors have won nine times, with their other six contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a Ligue 1 clash back in March 2023 which ended 2-2.

The visitors are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Troyes vs Stade Brestois Prediction

Troyes' latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats and they will be looking to kick on from that this week. They have lost just one of their last eight home matches and will be keen to test their mettle against top-flight opposition on Tuesday.

Brest have lost three of their last four matches after losing just one of their previous seven. Despite their struggles on the road of late, Les Pirates are the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should have enough to win here.

Prediction: Troyes 1-2 Stade Brestois

Troyes vs Stade Brestois Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brest to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last six matchups)

