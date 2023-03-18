Troyes vs Stade Brestois Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2023 

Troyes host Stade Brestois at the Stade de l'Aube on Sunday (March 19) in Ligue 1.

The hosts have endured a rather torrid campaign, finding themselves deep in the relegation zone at the business end of the season. Troyes lost 2-0 to Lorient in their last game, falling behind in inside ten minutes and failing to muster a response. Troyes are 19th in the league table with 20 points from 27 games.

Brest, meanwhile, have not fared much better than their opponents and could find themselves in the second tier next season. They lost 2-1 to league leaders Paris Saint-Germain last time out. Brest looked set to come away with an unlikely point before Kylian Mbappe netted a late winner for the holders. Brest are 16th in the standings with 23 points.

Troyes vs Stade Brestois Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 20 previous meetings, Troyes trail 9-5..

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games in the fixture and their last 12 across competitions.

Troyes have picked up 11 points at home this season. Only Ajaccio (10) and Angers (5) have picked up fewer.

Eight of Brest's 14 league defeats this season have come away from home.

The hosts have the second-worst defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 59 times.

Troyes vs Stade Brestois Prediction

Troyes are on an abysmal 11-game winless streak since early January. They have won just one home league game all season and could struggle again.

Brest, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five league games and have won just one of their last seven. They have had mixed results on the road recently but could pick up all three points.

Prediction: Troyes 1-2 Stade Brestois

Troyes vs Stade Brestois Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brest

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five matchups.)

