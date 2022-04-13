Troyes vs Strasbourg prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Strasbourg will continue to push for a historic Champions League qualification spot as they take on Troyes this weekend in Ligue 1 action.

Strasbourg's stalemate against Lyon allowed Rennes to solidify their status as the third-best team in the division. It is imperative that the men from Alsace keep pace with Rennes and Marseille as Ligue 1 action reaches its climax.

Their rivals will be hoping for anything but a defeat to maintain the gap between the relegation-threatened outfits of the division.

Troyes vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head

Strasbourg and Troyes have faced each other five times since 2010, with both sides winning two games each. The last time they faced each other, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Nevertheless, recent form favors the visitors, who are unbeaten in six Ligue 1 outings.

Strasbourg Form Guide : D-W-D-W-D

Troyes Form Guide: L-W-D-W-W

Troyes vs Strasbourg Team News

Troyes

Yasser Larouci will miss this tie after suffering a shoulder injury against Reims two weeks ago.

Hyun-jun Suk, Gabriel Mutombo and Tristan Dingome are also doubtful for this game as they are not completely match-fit.

Injured: Yasser Larouci

Doubtful: Hyun-jun Suk, Gabriel Mutombo, Tristan Dingome

Strasbourg

Lebo Mothiba and Moise Dion Sahi will be out of this fixture due to injuries, but with Kevin Gameiro and Ludovic Ajorque in goalscoring form, they were unlikely to feature anyway.

Injured: Lebo Mothiba, Moïse Sahi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Troyes vs Strasbourg Predicted XI

Troyes Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Gauthier Gallon (GK); Oualid El Hajjam, Jimmy Giraudon, Yoann Salmier; Florian Tardieu; Mama Balde, Dylan Chambost, Rominigue Kouamé, Giulian Biancone; Renaud Ripart, Yoann Touzghar

Strasbourg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matz Sels (GK); Karol Fila, Ibrahima Sissoko, Lucas Perrin, Anthony Caci; Majeed Waris, Dimitri Lienard, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Adrien Thomasson; Ludovic Ajorque, Kevin Gameiro

Troyes vs Strasbourg Prediction

Strasbourg will have everything to play for until the end of the season with an eye on Champions League qualification. With seven games to go, they will have to convert their draws into wins and things will not get any easier than this outing.

Their rivals will also hope to get something out of this game after losing last weekend to AS Monaco. They sit only five points off Saint-Etienne, who hold the last relegation spot at the moment.

A win for Strasbourg is on the cards.

Prediction: Troyes 1-3 Strasbourg

