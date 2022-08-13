Troyes vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | August 14, 2022

Troyes will welcome Toulouse to the Stade de l'Aube in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

The hosts played out a cagey game against Montpellier in their season opener last week. With the match level at two goals apiece, Montpellier captain Teji Tedy Savanier scored the winner - his second goal on the night.

Toulouse, meanwhile, had a slightly better outing in their campaign opener on their return to the top flight. They took an early lead at home against Nice, but the visitors' new signing Aaron Ramsey scored 12 minutes from time to force a share of the spoils.

Troyes vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 23 times. Toulouse lead 12-3 in wins, while the spoils have been shared eight times.

Toulouse are undefeated in their last 11 games against Troyes, with the latter failing to score in the last four Ligue 1 games against Le Tefece.

In Ligue 1, Troyes have won just 8% of their games against Toulouse, the worst record against any team they've faced at least five times in the top flight.

Toulouse won Ligue 2 last season in style, recording 23 wins and scoring 83 goals, a record only bettered by Paris Saint-Germain (27 wins, 95 goals) in the top two divisions of French football.

Troyes' two wins in Ligue 1 against Toulouse have both come at home, so they'll be hopeful of a positive outcome here.

Troyes vs Toulouse Prediction

Both teams opened their goal account last week and should be able to find the back of the net here. Troyes looked sharp with two quickfire goals in the last game but returned empty-handed.

Although Toulouse's dominance in this fixture suggests that the game could go their way, both teams have undergone a lot of changes since their last meeting in 2021.

Troyes have won three of their last six home games in Ligue 1 and could secure a point here.

Prediction: Troyes 2-2 Toulouse.

Troyes vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Toulouse to score first - Yes.

