"Truly the absolute absolute absolute best ever" - When Arjen Robben named his GOAT when asked to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Arjen Robben once made his pick in the age-old GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The two legends have been pitted against each other over the last two decades whilst dominating the beautiful game together.

Robben has shared the pitch with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for club and country. The Dutchman has clashed with Ronaldo 15 times, winning five games, losing eight, and drawing twice. Meanwhile, Robben has played against Messi eight times, having won and lost three games each and drawing two times. After facing both legends at various levels, Robben shared his take on who's the superior footballer.

In an October 2024 interview on the TOUZANI YouTube channel, Arjen Robben weighed in on the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate, choosing the Argentine superstar as the best ever. He said (via The Mirror):

"You mentioned a few really big names who are very good at it. When I talk about it with the guys. The best ever. The best. Truly the absolute absolute absolute best ever, I always ask 'does he use tricks?', And then the answer is no. Messi of course, he doesn't have tricks up his sleeve. He just does everything quickly. He has control, speed, and agility."

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo left European football around two years ago. However, the two legends continue to remain among the best players in the world while representing Inter Miami and Al-Nassr, respectively.

The Argentine was eliminated from the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 after a 4-0 loss to his former club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He will now focus on winning the MLS Supporters' Shield and Cup with the Herons. Meanwhile, Ronaldo led Portugal to their second UEFA Nations League title this month. He'll now gear up to lead Al-Nassr in the next season.

"I don't care what people think" - When Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he is better than Lionel Messi

L to R: Messi and Ronaldo - Source: Getty

In a 2015 interview with BBC (h/t ESPN), Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he is better than Lionel Messi in his mind. At the time of his comments, their rivalry was at its peak as Ronaldo played for Real Madrid and Messi was at Barcelona. The legendary Portuguese said:

"In my mind, I'm always the best. I don't care what people think, what they say. In my mind, not just this year but always, I'm always the best. It's opinions, I respect the opinions. Maybe in your opinion Messi is better than me, but in my mind I am better than him. So it's simple."

At the time of his statement, Lionel Messi had four Ballons d'Or to his name, while Cristiano Ronaldo had three. The two left Europe after winning a record 13 Ballons d'Or together, with Messi having a record eight and Ronaldo five.

Irrespective of the numbers, both icons are unanimously considered among the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Pundits and fans will perhaps forever remain divided over who's the better player.

