TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2025

TS Galaxy will play host to Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium in the Premier Soccer League on Tuesday. The last time the sides met, it ended in a 1-1 draw. Who will blink first this time?

TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview

TS Galaxy dropped four points in their last five matches, following draws against Golden Arrows and Polokwane City. Those results hindered their progress in the standings, as they sit in seventh spot on 22 points. They will need to work very hard to reduce the 20-point gap between them and top–placed Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Rockets are yet to defeat the visitors at the Mbombela Stadium. TS Galaxy boast five wins and seven draws so far in this campaign alongside four losses. They are undefeated in their last 12 matches, recording six wins and six draws. They will be looking to extend that streak against the visitors.

Mamelodi Sundowns kicked off the new season as they left it off in the previous. They have been flawless so far, save for one defeat against Polokwane City (1-0). They have won 14 matches out of 15, and sit atop the standings with 42 points, establishing a nine-point lead over second placed Orlando Pirates.

Masandawana will aim to strengthen their lead as they head for this clash. They will take confidence from their impressive away form, with seven wins in their last 10 trips in all competitions. Mamelodi Sundowns will be out to extend their superior head-to-head record over TS Galaxy, with six wins against two in nine clashes.

TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

TS Galaxy have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches against Mamelodi Sundowns.

TS Galaxy have drawn twice and lost twice in their last four home matches against Mamelodi Sundowns.

TS Galaxy have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Mamelodi Sundowns have won four times and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

TS Galaxy have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches while Mamelodi Sundowns have won all five. Form Guide: TS Galaxy – W-D-W-W-D, Mamelodi Sundowns – W-W-W-W-W.

TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

TS Galaxy will need to be at their best to stand in the way of the visitors, but it seems a tall order. A draw would gladly be accepted as a win for Galaxy.

Mamelodi Sundowns have won their last 10 league matches. They will be keen to stretch their impressive run against the hosts on Tuesday.

Mamelodi Sundowns are the favorites based on form and momentum.

Prediction: TS Galaxy 1-3 Mamelodi Sundowns

TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mamelodi Sundowns to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mamelodi Sundowns to score first – Yes

Tip 4: TS Galaxy to score - Yes

