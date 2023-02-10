TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2023

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim lock horns with an impressive Bayer Leverkusen side in an important encounter at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Saturday.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

TSG Hoffenheim are currently in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best this season. The hosts slumped to a shock 5-2 defeat at the hands of VfL Bochum in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of FC Augsburg last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 16 of the last 30 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's eight victories.

Bayer Leverkusen have won eight away games against TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga - only Bayern Munich have been as prolific in the competition.

TSG Hoffenheim won the reverse fixture against Bayer Leverkusen by a 3-0 margin and could complete the league double over their opponents for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign.

In the second half of the Bundesliga this season, TSG Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen are both in the bottom three in the form table.

TSG are winless in their last nine matches in the Bundesliga - the longest such run of any team in the competition at the moment.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have a good squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive so far this season. Die Werkself are in poor form at the moment and have a point to prove this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim have struggled to cope with the top flight this season and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: TSG Hoffenheim 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: TSG Hoffenheim to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Amine Adli to score - Yes

