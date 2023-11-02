TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th November 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Bayer Leverkusen lock horns with an impressive TSG Hoffenheim side in an important encounter at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Saturday.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview

TSG Hoffenheim are currently in sixth place in the Bundesliga standings and have consistently punched above their weight so far this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The away side thrashed SV Sandhausen by a 5-2 scoreline last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have a good recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 17 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's eight victories.

TSG have lost a total of nine matches at home against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga - more defeats than they have suffered at home against any other team in the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen have picked up 25 points from their nine matches in the Bundesliga this season - their best start to a league campaign in the history of the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last nine matches in the Bundesliga - their longest such run in the competition since 2020.

TSG Hoffenheim have picked up 18 points from their nine matches in the Bundesliga - their best start to a league campaign since the 2016-17 season.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have been in exceptional form this season and are on course to break several club records in the coming months. The away side have thrived under Xabi Alonso and will look to make the most of their extraordinary purple patch this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim have stepped up to the plate this season but have a few issues to address ahead of this match. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: TSG Hoffenheim 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes