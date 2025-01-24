TSG Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th January 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim take on an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt side in an important encounter at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side eased past Ferencvaros by a 2-0 margin in the UEFA Europa League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

TSG Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The hosts slumped to a 3-2 defeat aginst Tottenham Hotspur in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eintracht Frankfurt have a good recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 13 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's 10 victories.

TSG have lost each of their last three matches against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and have won only one of their last six such games in the competition.

TSG Hoffenheim were on a winless run of nine matches on the trot in the Bundesliga before they managed to secure a 3-1 victory against Holstein Kiel in their previous game in the competition.

Eintracht Frankfurt are one of only three teams in the Bundesliga to start their calendar with three league victories on the trot - the first time they have achieved the feat since 2021.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have been in excellent form this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch in the Bundesliga. Hugo Ekitike has been impressive for his side and will look to find the back of the net yet again this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim have shown glimpses of their ability in their last two games but will be up against a powerful opponent on Sunday. Eintracht Frankfurt are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: TSG Hoffenheim 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

TSG Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes

