TSG Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim lock horns with an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt side in an important encounter at the PreZero Arena on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in second place in the Bundesliga standings and have been in impressive form over the past year. The away side thrashed Werder Bremen by a comprehensive 4-1 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

TSG Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The hosts edged Bayer Leverkusen to a crucial 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eintracht Frankfurt have a good recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 13 out of the last 32 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's 10 victories.

TSG Hoffenheim have won only two of their last 16 matches against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and have conceded at least one goal in each of these games.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last seven matches in the Bundesliga - their joint-longest such streak in the competition during this period.

TSG Hoffenheim were on a winless run of five matches in the Bundesliga dating back to April this year before they secured a 2-1 victory against Bayer Leverkusen last week.

Eintracht Frankfurt won their first game of the Bundesliga season by a 4-1 margin - their largest margin of victory on the opening day since the 2000-01 season.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on making the most of their resources. Jean-Matteo Bahoya scored an impressive brace in his previous game and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Eintracht Frankfurt are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: TSG Hoffenheim 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

TSG Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Eintracht Frankfurt to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Eintracht Frankfurt to score first - Yes

