TSG Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th May 2023

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim lock horns with Eintracht Frankfurt in an important clash at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Saturday.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in ninth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged VfB Stuttgart to a 3-2 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

TSG Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Eintracht Frankfurt have a slight edge over TSG Hoffenheim and have won 10 out of the last 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's nine victories.

Eintracht Frankfurt are winless in their last 11 matches in the Bundesliga, with their previous victory in the competition coming by a 2-0 scoreline against Werder Bremen in February this year.

After a run of three victories in the Bundesliga, TSG Hoffenheim are winless in their last three matches in the competition and have conceded five goals during this period.

Eintracht Frankfurt have conceded a total of 10 goals in their last five matches in the Bundesliga and have failed to keep a clean sheet during this period.

The last six matches between the two teams in all competitions have produced a total of 25 goals and have not witnessed a single clean sheet.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt are in the midst of a slump in the Bundesliga and will need to be at their best to revive their fortunes. The away side managed a stunning performance in the DFB Pokal this week and will need to step up in this match.

TSG Hoffenheim have also struggled this season and have a point to prove this weekend. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: TSG Hoffenheim 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

TSG Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: TSG Hoffenheim to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Randal Kolo Muani to score - Yes

