TSG Hoffenheim vs FSV Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th April 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as FSV Mainz lock horns with TSG Hoffenheim in an important encounter at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

TSG Hoffenheim vs FSV Mainz Preview

FSV Mainz are currently in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Holstein Kiel last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

TSG Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim vs FSV Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

FSV Mainz have a good recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 15 out of the last 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's 11 victories.

FSV Mainz have secured a total of 15 victories against TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga - more victories than they have achieved against any other team in the history of the competition.

TSG Hoffenheim have picked up only 27 points from their 28 matches in the Bundesliga so far this season - their second-lowest such tally at this stage of the season in the history of the competition.

TSG Hoffenheim are winless in their last eight matches at home in the Bundesliga and have picked up only five out of a possible 24 points from these games.

TSG Hoffenheim vs FSV Mainz Prediction

FSV Mainz have consistently punched above their weight so far this season and are in impressive form at the moment. The away side is winless in its last three games and has a point to prove in this fixture.

TSG Hoffenheim have struggled this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend. FSV Mainz are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: TSG Hoffenheim 1-2 FSV Mainz

TSG Hoffenheim vs FSV Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - FSV Mainz to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: FSV Mainz to score first - Yes

