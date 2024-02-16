TSG Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th February 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim lock horns with Union Berlin in an important encounter at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Saturday.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Preview

Union Berlin are currently in 15th place in the Bundesliga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged VfL Wolfsburg to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

TSG Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Koln in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

TSG Hoffenheim have a slight edge over Union Berlin and have won four out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Union Berlin's three victories.

TSG Hoffenheim have won their last two matches against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga - as many victories as they had achieved in the seven such games preceding this run.

TSG Hoffenheim have won only one of their last 12 matches in the Bundesliga, with their only victory during this period coming by a 3-1 margin against VfL Bochum in December last year.

Union Berlin are winless in their last 10 matches away from home in the Bundesliga, with their previous such victory coming against SV Darmstadt last year.

TSG Hoffenheim have kept only one clean sheet in the Bundesliga this season but achieved the feat in the reverse fixture against Union Berlin.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Prediction

Union Berlin have shown marked improvement in recent weeks and will need to work hard to move up the league table. The away side remains a relegation contender at the moment and will need to be at its best in the coming months.

TSG Hoffenheim are in the midst of a slump and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Union Berlin are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: TSG Hoffenheim 1-2 Union Berlin

TSG Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Union Berlin to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: TSG Hoffenheim to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kevin Volland to score - Yes