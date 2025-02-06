TSG Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February 2025

The Bundesliga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Union Berlin take on TSG Hoffenheim in an important encounter at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Preview

Union Berlin are currently in 14th place in the Bundesliga standings and are yet to hit their stride so far this season. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against RB Leipzig last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

TSG Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The hosts slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Union Berlin have a slight edge over TSG Hoffenheim and have won five out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's four victories.

Union Berlin have lost only two of their last nine matches against TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and could win three league games on the trot against them for the first time in their history.

TSG Hoffenheim have picked up only 21 points from their 20 matches in the Bundesliga this season - their second-lowest points tally at this stage of the season in their history.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Prediction

Union Berlin have a good squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive so far this season. The likes of Andras Schafer and Benedict Hollerbach can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: TSG Hoffenheim 2-2 Union Berlin

TSG Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Union Berlin to score first - Yes

