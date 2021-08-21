TSG Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

TSG Hoffenheim will host Union Berlin in their second game of the Bundesliga and hope to continue their impressive start to the season.

Sebastian Hoeness’ side put in a commanding display against Augsburg in their opening game of the league and won 4-0 away from home.

Union Berlin will be a bigger test for Hoffenheim, as the capital club put in a dogged display against Bayer Leverkusen in their first game of the campaign.

Urs Fischer’s side took an early lead against Leverkusen, but were pegged back immediately by a wonderful Moussa Diaby goal. They held on for a draw.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Head-to-head

The two sides have faced off just four times in the Bundesliga, and Hoffenheim have the edge in the head-to-head record.

𝗘𝗶𝘀𝗲𝗿𝗻 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗼𝗻 🛠❤️ pic.twitter.com/GiORzvNCUB — 1. FC Union Berlin 🇪🇺🛫 (@fcunion_en) August 20, 2021

Hoffenheim have won twice and lost once, while one game has ended as a draw. Union Berlin took four points off Hoffenheim last season, though, and will look to continue their impressive form against their opponents.

TSG Hoffenheim form guide: W

Union Berlin form guide: D

TSG Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Team News

TSG Hoffenheim

Pavel Kaderabek and Florian Grillitsch are still not 100% fit and might not be risked against Hoffenheim. Hoeness also confirmed that the duo of Ermin Bicakcic and Benjamin Hubner will be unavailable.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Benjamin Hubner

Doubtful: Pavel Kaderabek, Florian Grillitsch, Havard Nordtveit, Sargis Adamyan

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

The duo of Fabio Schneider and Grischa Promel are doubtful for the clash, having recently returned from their respective surgeries.

Doubtful: Fabio Schneider, Grischa Promel

Suspended: None

TSG Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Predicted Lineups

Hoffenheim Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Oliver Baumann; David Raum, Stefan Posch, Kevin Vogt, Kevin Akpoguma; Sebastian Rudy, Angelo Stiller; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Christoph Baumgartner, Andrej Kramaric; Munas Dabbur

Union Berlin Probable XI (5-3-2): Andreas Luthe; Christopher Trimmel, Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Timo Baumgartl, Niko Giesselmann; Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Marcus Ingvartsen; Taiwo Awoniyi, Max Kruse

TSG Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin Prediction

Union Berlin played on Thursday in the Europa Conference League qualifier, and that might affect them against Hoffenheim as they don’t have a deep squad.

We expect a fresher Hoffenheim side to win at home.

Prediction: Hoffenheim 2-1 Union Berlin

Edited by Peter P