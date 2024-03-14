TSG Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2024

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as TSG Hoffenheim take on an impressive VfB Stuttgart side in an important clash at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Saturday.

TSG Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Preview

VfB Stuttgart are currently in third place in the Bundesliga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The away side eased past Union Berlin by a comfortable 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

TSG Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The hosts slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfB Stuttgart have a good recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 12 out of the last 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's eight victories.

TSG Hoffenheim are unbeaten in their last four matches against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga - their best such run in the competition since the 2014-15 season.

VfB Stuttgart are unbeaten in their last seven matches in the Bundesliga and have picked up a total of 19 points - the joint-highest tally alongside Bayer Leverkusen in the competition during this period.

VfB Stuttgart have picked up 53 points from their first 25 matches in the Bundesliga this season - the highest points tally they have achieved at this stage of the season in their history.

TSG Hoffenheim are winless in nine of their last 11 matches in the Bundesliga.

TSG Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Prediction

VfB Stuttgart have consistently punched above their weight so far this season and will be intent on consolidating their place in the top four. Serhou Guirassy has been impressive this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim have not been at their best in recent weeks and will need to prove their mettle in this match. VfB Stuttgart are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: TSG Hoffenheim 1-3 VfB Stuttgart

TSG Hoffenheim vs VfB Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - VfB Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfB Stuttgart to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Serhou Guirassy to score - Yes