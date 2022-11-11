TSG Hoffenheim vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2022

The Bundesliga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as VfL Wolfsburg take on TSG Hoffenheim in an important clash at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Saturday.

TSG Hoffenheim vs VfL Wolfsburg Preview

VfL Wolfsburg are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side stunned Borussia Dortmund with a 2-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

TSG Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far. The hosts suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Injury news:



Admittedly, this is surely a disappointing development.



Keep your head up and we are all wishing you the best in your recovery Lukas! 🤍



Injury news: Lukas Nmecha suffered an injury against Dortmund and will be out of action for a few weeks.

TSG Hoffenheim vs VfL Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

VfL Wolfsburg have a good record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 13 of the last 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's nine victories.

For the first time in their history, TSG Hoffenheim have managed to win their last three matches against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

TSG Hoffenheim have scored an impressive 28 goals in their 14 home games against VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga - they are more prolific at home only against FC Koln.

After a run of four victories in five matches in the Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg have won only one of their last eight matches in the competition.

For the first time since February 2021, VfL Wolfsburg are on an unbeaten run of seven matches in the Bundesliga.

TSG Hoffenheim vs VfL Wolfsburg Prediction

VfL Wolfsburg have been in impressive form over the past month and pulled off an excellent result against Borussia Dortmund last week. The away side will be intent on a top-four finish and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

TSG Hoffenheim EN @tsghoffenheimEN Mood yesterday evening.

Mood this morning.

Mood this noon.



Now get your heads up and defeat Wolfsburg! Mood yesterday evening.Mood this morning.Mood this noon.Now get your heads up and defeat Wolfsburg! https://t.co/weJuzdaRAX

TSG Hoffenheim have troubled VfL Wolfsburg in the past but have issues of their own to address ahead of this game. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: TSG Hoffenheim 2-2 VfL Wolfsburg

TSG Hoffenheim vs VfL Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: VfL Wolfsburg to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jonas Wind to score - Yes

